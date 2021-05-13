Treasure Island Resort & Casino Getting Creative in Preparation for Summer Events

WELCH, Minn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In preparation for a surge in summer business, Minnesota's premier entertainment and gaming destination, Treasure Island Resort & Casino, is hosting its first-ever virtual hiring fairs in May. Additionally, Treasure Island will hold on-site hiring events in May and June in hopes of filling several open part-time and full-time positions. Hire-on bonuses at various amounts, depending on position, are available to new hires after successful completion of their probationary period.

During the virtual hiring events, job-seekers will have the opportunity to join an open house forum to ask questions and learn more about a featured department. Virtual breakout rooms will be available for interested applicants to meet one-on-one with hiring managers.

Upcoming virtual hiring events:

Cash Services Friday, May 14, 11am – 1pm

Friday, May 14, – Island Passport Club Friday, May 21, 11am – 1pm

Friday, May 21, – Housekeeping Friday, May 28, 11am – 1pm

To attend a virtual event, those interested must send a request to [email protected].

Two on-site hiring fairs will allow applicants to walk in and interview for a variety of property-wide part-time, full-time, seasonal and casual positions.

Upcoming on-site hiring fairs:

Wednesday, May 19 , 10am – 6pm in Full Deck Ballroom near the Island Event Center

, – in Full Deck Ballroom near the Island Event Center Wednesday, June 16 , 11am – 3pm in Paradise Cove

In addition to hire-on bonuses, Treasure Island offers excellent career opportunities, but also rewards its team members with competitive salaries and a comprehensive benefits package. Benefits include:

401K

On-site clinic with no-cost visits

Medical, dental and vision coverage

Prescriptions at low or no cost

Short and long-term disability insurance

Life insurance

Total wellness and health support packages

Team member assistance program

Tuition reimbursement

Paid personal days and paid holidays

Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the largest employer in Goodhue County with 13.6% of its team members having served 20 years or more.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 2,200 slots, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. For more information, visit https://www.ticasino.com/

