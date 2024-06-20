Music, events and more promise an exciting time at Minnesota's premier entertainment destination

WELCH, Minn., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the destination for summer fun with an electrifying lineup of events and activities designed to thrill and entertain visitors of all ages. From top-tier concerts and comedy to a drag brunch river cruise and other outdoor activities, there's something for everyone. As the days grow longer and the weather heats up, get ready to slip into summer at Treasure Island!

Treasure Island Resort & Casino Kicks Off Destination Summer Fun!

"Summer at Treasure Island Resort & Casino is all about creating unforgettable experiences," said Mike Heavner, Treasure Island Resort & Casino General Manager. "With our diverse lineup of events and activities, we're excited to offer something for everyone to enjoy. Come and make the most of your summer with us!"

2024 Summer Concert Series at the Treasure Island Amphitheater

The 16,000-seat Treasure Island Amphitheater will host a stellar lineup of concerts this summer.

On Saturday, July 27, Treasure Island Resort & Casino will host Minnesota's only outdoor music festival featuring only local artists. Music by the Mississippi will celebrate Minnesota and the Midwest's musical prominence with performances by BoDeans, Gear Daddies, GB Leighton, The Cactus Blossoms, Marcy Playground and Tony Williams.

The festival is only the beginning. August will feature huge touring acts, including country music legends Brooks & Dunn (with special guest Terri Clark) on Saturday, August 10. Nineties rocker band Creed (with special guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven), whose music has recently become the unofficial pre-game good luck charm for several pro sports teams, will bring their Summer of '99 Tour to Treasure Island on Saturday, August 17. Capping off concerts at the Treasure Island Amphitheater, incomparable rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will share the stage on Friday, August 30.

The Lot

The Lot at Treasure Island Resort & Casino will once again host incredible entertainment in a uniquely intimate outdoor setting.

Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton will touch down on Friday, September 13 for a show packed with funky vibes and extraterrestrial tracks.

On Saturday, September 14, Island Bites & Brew will get the crowd fired up! The area's top breweries and favorite food trucks will cook up a perfectly crafted tasting experience featuring delicious food, FREE beer samples and live music from Them Pesky Kids, Bohemian Queen and Back in Black.

Entertainment for Everyone

On Saturday, July 20, Swifties are invited to come 'Shake It Off' aboard Spirit of the Water! Eras on the River will feature fan-favorite drag queens, a delicious brunch buffet and the ultimate Taylor Swift playlist.

August brings comedy royalty Gabriel Iglesias to the Island Event Center stage for three shows over Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.

Beyond these incredible events, Treasure Island offers a range of daily entertainment and activities, including Mississippi River cruises on Spirit of the Water, 18 holes of golf with breathtaking views at Mount Frontenac Golf Course, laughs and splashes at The Lagoon, relaxing treatments at Wave Spa and bowling and games at Island Xtreme Bowl.

"Treasure Island Resort & Casino prides itself on being an entertainment destination," concluded Heavner. "We are looking forward to a fun-filled summer!"

For more information and to purchase tickets for these events, visit TIcasino.com.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest childcare, various restaurants, including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1994, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed over $25 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region. Along with being a consistent contributor to the local economy, Treasure Island is the largest employer in Goodhue County.

