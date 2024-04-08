Treasure Island Resort & Casino's New Festival 'Music by the Mississippi' To Feature Notable Minnesota Musical Talent

WELCH, Minn., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Island Resort & Casino, nestled along the scenic Mississippi and Vermilion rivers within the Prairie Island Indian Community, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new music festival extravaganza featuring prominent local artists: Music by the Mississippi.

Set to take place on Saturday, July 27th, starting at 4pm at the Treasure Island Amphitheater, this one-day festival promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages.

Live at the Treasure Island Amphitheater, Music By The Mississippi. July 27, 2024

Tickets for Music by the Mississippi go on sale Friday, April 12th, and can be purchased online at ticasino.com. A portion of every ticket sold will benefit Special Olympics Minnesota and its mission to create a new world of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities.

Music by the Mississippi will celebrate the rich musical heritage of Minnesota and Wisconsin, showcasing a stellar lineup of local talent headlined by the iconic BoDeans and Gear Daddies. Joining them on stage will be the acclaimed GB Leighton, The Cactus Blossoms, and Marcy Playground, with Tony Williams kicking off the festivities in The Lot from 2-4pm.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce Music by the Mississippi to our guests," said Treasure Island Resort & Casino Entertainment Manager Paul Dockendorf. "This festival not only highlights the Midwest's vibrant music scene, it also offers a unique opportunity to enjoy world-class entertainment in the heart of our beautiful surroundings."

Treasure Island Resort & Casino is renowned for its commitment to entertainment excellence. In addition to the Music by the Mississippi festival, guests can explore endless offerings, including a sprawling gaming floor, boating on the Mississippi, seven restaurants serving delectable cuisine, a golf course, a luxurious spa, and a waterpark, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

"Music by the Mississippi stands out as one of the only festivals in Minnesota exclusively showcasing homegrown talent, highlighting the vibrant music scene that our state has to offer," said Dockendorf. "With a lineup featuring established stars who have

been putting Minnesota and Wisconsin on the entertainment map for decades, this festival promises an unforgettable celebration of the Midwest's rich musical heritage."

Music by the Mississippi will be a part of Treasure Island's 2024 Summer Concert Series, which also features Brooks & Dunn (August 10), Creed (August 17) and Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top (August 30).

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high-stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island's 788-room hotel is the second-largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants, including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse; a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1994, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed $25 million to hundreds of nonprofit and civic organizations throughout the region. Along with being a consistent contributor to the local economy, Treasure Island is the largest employer in Goodhue County.

