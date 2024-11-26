Treasurer Maria Pappas welcomes visitors to annual celebration of 'Christmas Trees from Around the World'

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 21st year Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas is celebrating ethnic holiday traditions of nearly 100 different nationalities at the "Christmas Trees from Around the World" display at her office.

The annual celebration of cultural diversity showcases handcrafted ornaments and decorations. "Christmas Trees from Around the World" is a display of 3-foot trees decorated by members of various ethnic and religious communities. Pappas invites the public to celebrate Christmas with music and festivities from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Treasurer's Office, 118 N. Clark St., Room 112, Chicago.

"Christmas Trees from Around the World" includes a Christian Nativity scene, an African American Kwanzaa Kinara, a Hindu Prayer Thali and a Jewish Menorah.

"All year long I work with people who live in Cook County and who come from countries all over the world where they don't have property taxes," Pappas said. "Over the years I have come to appreciate how Chicago is a melting pot of many different beautiful cultures and traditions as I have helped people understand the property tax system."

Trees are decorated with ornaments, tinsel, lights, animals, flowers, fruit, candles, plates, boats, stars, flags, dolls and other items. The display will be up from Monday, Dec. 2, until Jan. 2, 2025, in Room 112 of the Cook County Building, 118 N. Clark St., Chicago. The public may view a picture and video of a past display.

Countries and cultures represented include: African American, Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Assyrian, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belgium, Belize, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Canada-Quebec, Carpatho-Rusyn, China, Colombia, Cornwall, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Czech, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Eritrea, Estonia and Ethiopia.

Also represented: France, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordania, Korea, Kosovo, Laos, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Native American, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Pakistan, Palestine, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Senegal, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Ukraine, States, Uruguay, Vietnam, Venezuela and Wales.

