Treasurer Pappas offers 'snowbirds' and other Cook County property owners the option to prepay taxes due in 2025

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasurer Maria Pappas is offering Cook County property owners the option to prepay their 2024 property taxes that will be due in 2025.

Pappas' office will mail taxpayers with an early copy of their First Installment tax bill upon request. Registrants can receive a printed copy of their bill by mail. The deadline to prepay taxes is Dec. 31.

"Many Chicago-area snowbirds spend winters in Florida, Arizona and other warmer climates," Pappas said. "The prepay option lets you enjoy your time away without worrying about returning home in time to pay your tax bill by the due date."

The Treasurer's Office expects to mail prepayment bills to registrants and post PDF copies of First Installment 2024 tax bills online on Monday, Dec. 16.

There are four ways to pay early:

Online at cookcountytreasurer.com from your bank account or a credit card





from your bank account or a credit card By mail using an original early payment tax bill or a pdf of a tax bill downloaded from cookcountytreasurer.com and mailed to Cook County Treasurer, P.O. Box 805436, Chicago IL 60680-4155





and mailed to Cook County Treasurer, P.O. Box 805436, 60680-4155 At any Chase Bank location in Illinois





location in In person at the Treasurer's Office in Room 112 of the County Building, 118 N. Clark St., Chicago .

The First Installment bill is an estimate that amounts to 55% of the previous year's total tax. The 2024 Tax Year First Installment due date will be Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

