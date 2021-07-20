Treasury Prime Announces Customizable Card Controls to Increase Transactions While Reducing Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) API platform company, today announced customizable card controls including the ability for fintechs and other customers to put themselves in the authorization loop for approving their users' transactions in real time. These enhanced card controls will give customers the ability to customize balance, merchant, and velocity limits based on their business model and proprietary user data in order to enable both more and larger transactions while reducing declined transactions and fraud.

Treasury Prime customers who want to launch quickly with a minimum of customization can build their card programs using Treasury Prime's best practices and pre-built settings and then customize in the future as they collect user data.

"This release marks the first of many features that Treasury Prime is delivering as a result of our integration with Marqeta, the global modern card issuing platform," said Chris Dean, co-founder and CEO, Treasury Prime. "With our enhanced features, fintechs can create better, safer and more customizable experiences for their customers."

Customers who are ready to begin customizing controls can use simple API calls to configure their card controls program together in any way that makes sense for their business. For example, companies can start with simple levels of customization that might include settings for balance requirements, types of merchants, and transaction frequencies that are specific to their customers' usage. Many fintechs have their own data sources that address their particular end-users; in these cases it may be valuable for the company to be directly in the authorization loop because the fintech's own data may better inform whether a transaction should be approved or denied.

Treasury Prime's card controls also makes cross financial product card controls feasible. For example, a neobank works with employers to provide earned wage access to the hourly workers and has direct access to the employer's systems. Because of this, the neobank knows the hours that have been worked as well as the upcoming schedule for the near future and gives workers access to some of their future earnings. With Treasury Prime's account controls, the neobank can implement a real-time funds advance feature on the bank account that is only triggered under particular circumstances such as the hourly worker using funds from future earnings. Certain card controls could also be activated along with the reserve feature, limiting things like purchases to specific merchants which the reserve is in use.

Unlike other BaaS providers who force companies into pre-defined and structured flows, the Treasury Prime platform was built to support complex business models and flows of funds. Through a single API the Treasury Prime platform provides access to a wide array of financial products, including payments, cards, and Treasury Prime's proprietary ledger; financial product features like overdraft protection; and balance, velocity, and merchant controls.

For every level of card controls whether out-of-the box or customized, all data flows through the Treasury Prime platform. This single system approach is both faster and has a significantly lower risk of error than the traditional model of the data flowing through the card processor, the technology API, and the bank's systems.

Learn more about building a card program in Treasury Prime's comprehensive Cards 101 webinar on August 3, 2021 at 12 PM PT. Register here .

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company that connects banks and fintechs through an API so developers can start building in minutes and launch in days. Treasury Prime's full integration into core banking systems gives developers access to a wide range of banking services from opening accounts to making payments to issuing cards. Treasury Prime is backed by Deciens Capital, Nyca Partners, Pacific Western Bank, QED Investors, SaaStr Fund, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator. Developers can start building today at https://developers.sandbox.treasuryprime.com/ . For more information, visit www.treasuryprime.com .

SOURCE Treasury Prime

Related Links

treasuryprime.com

