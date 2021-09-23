Treasury Prime Appoints Sheetal Parikh as Associate General Counsel and VP of Compliance Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime ( https://treasuryprime.com ), the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company, today announced it has appointed regulatory and compliance expert Sheetal Parikh as Associate General Counsel and VP of Compliance Solutions. In her new role, Sheetal will collaborate with Treasury Prime's bank and fintech clients to develop compliance solutions and support them on regulatory compliance matters. Sheetal brings over 16 years of practicing law and navigating the regulatory landscape within the financial services industry.

"Treasury Prime is building a deep bench of compliance and regulatory talent to support the regulatory, operational and compliance needs of our clients as well as our company's growth," said Chris Dean, CEO, Treasury Prime. "At Treasury Prime, meeting the needs of our clients comes first. Sheetal's extraordinary background working with state and federal regulators, as well as prominent financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley, will help us create innovative new solutions for our bank and fintech partners."

Prior to joining Treasury Prime, Sheetal was Vice President of Legal & Compliance at Synapse, a BaaS fintech company, where she led the Legal and Compliance teams and oversaw legal analysis on new product development, commercial and vendor agreements, and regulatory compliance. Sheetal started her career at a well known Chicago law firm Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg practicing in the Securities and Commodities litigation group where she developed an early interest in product and regulatory development within financial services. She subsequently joined Morgan Stanley's legal department supporting the wealth management business on litigation, regulatory and brokerage products. As the Regulatory and Compliance attorney at a consumer financial services company, she served as an interface with state and federal regulators, developed regulatory governance, enhanced the organization's Compliance Management System and BSA/AML program and collaborated with cross-functional teams to help operationalize key regulatory requirements. Sheetal earned her B.A. from the University of Chicago and her JD from the Case Western Reserve School of Law.

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company that connects banks and fintechs through an API so developers can start building in minutes and launch in days. Treasury Prime's full integration into core banking systems gives developers access to a wide range of banking services from opening accounts to making payments to issuing cards. Treasury Prime is backed by Deciens Capital, Nyca Partners, Pacific Western Bank, QED Investors, SaaStr Fund, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator. Developers can start building today at https://developers.sandbox.treasuryprime.com/ . For more information, visit www.treasuryprime.com .

SOURCE Treasury Prime

Related Links

treasuryprime.com

