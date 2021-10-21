Treasury Prime BaaS Partnership with Piermont Bank Builds Momentum with Over 30 Fintech Companies Signed

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company, today announced that since launching their partnership with Piermont Bank , a tech-enabled digital commercial bank, they have closed partnerships with over 30 fintech companies, including:

Mythia , debit card for gamers (Read the case study )

, debit card for gamers (Read the ) Tuvoli , a platform for the private air charter industry, (Read the case study )

, a platform for the private air charter industry, (Read the ) Wagestream , the financial well-being app for people in work (Read the case study )

"Piermont Bank is a textbook example of what you need to do to be a great fintech bank," said Chris Dean, CEO of Treasury Prime. "Wendy and her team understand the urgency that fintech companies face in getting to market, and they work closely with them to help them solve problems and take advantage of opportunities. Piermont Bank embraces an engaged partner model and for our fintech clients having this direct, supportive relationship with Piermont Bank makes all the difference."

Quick Start Program for Early Stage Fintech Companies

The two organizations also pioneered the Treasury Prime/Piermont Bank Quick Start Program to enable early stage startups to launch in just days with a basic set of banking services including accounts, payments, and debit cards. With the Quick Start Program, companies can test their offerings and find initial product-market fit. When they scale beyond 1,000 users, they can transition to a full relationship with more flexibility and configurability. Initially focused on Y Combinator portfolio companies, Treasury Prime is expanding the program with other premier accelerators.

"In order for a BaaS partnership to be successful, it's critical that the bank, the technology partner, and the fintech clients share a cultural alignment," said Wendy Cai-Lee, CEO of Piermont Bank. "Treasury Prime has been a great partner in working with us to understand the challenges fintech companies face and create innovative approaches like the Quick Start Program to help our mutual clients move fast. Innovation banking is a core pillar of Piermont Bank, I'm very proud of what we've accomplished together."

Benefits of an Engaged Bank Partner Model

Banking-as-a-Service and API banking relationships follow one of two models. There is the "rent a charter model" where a fintech company engages directly only with the API vendor or technology partner and the bank is entirely behind the scenes. The second is the engaged partner model in which both the technology partner and the bank partner play an active role in working with the fintech company. This is how Treasury Prime and Piermont Bank operate.

With Treasury Prime and Piermont Bank, fintech companies can put their focus fully on their business knowing they have access to Piermont's expertise and the Treasury Prime's technology. Some examples of benefits of this model include:

Treasury Prime and Piermont Bank work with their fintech clients to proactively address regulatory requirements and compliance so fintech companies can focus on bringing new offerings to market.

With continuous access to Piermont's expertise and the Treasury Prime's technology, fintech companies can build product roadmaps such as overdraft protection or earned wage advances which go beyond the parameters of a "rent a charter" arrangement.

Markets can change quickly and fintech companies often need to respond fast. Because Piermont Bank is closely aligned with its fintech clients' businesses, it can approve changes and respond to client needs at a moment's notice. What could take weeks or months in another banking relationship can be achieved in a matter of days.

Piermont Bank can provide other valuable services such as access to cost-effective credit facilities.

