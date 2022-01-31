Treasury Prime Launches New Compliance Solution Empowering Fintechs to Better Manage Risk in Highly-Regulated Environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime, the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company, is expanding its compliance offerings with a new compliance solution that enables fintech companies to build and launch risk-based compliance programs in weeks.

The enhanced suite of compliance tools, resources, and regulatory experts enables fintechs to build custom compliance programs designed to protect them from the risks most likely to cause harm to their business and customers. By adopting a proactive approach to compliance, fintechs will be viewed more favorably by regulators and bank partners, ultimately allowing them to launch and scale their offerings more effectively.

"The regulatory landscape is shifting for fintechs. Regulators now expect fintechs to adhere to the same level of regulatory obligations as banks if they are going to be offering banking products," said Sheetal Parikh, Associate General Counsel and Vice President of Compliance Solutions for Treasury Prime. "Our new solution provides fintechs the sophisticated tools and expert guidance needed to quickly build a strong compliance framework that meets the robust compliance standards imposed on banks."

Helping fintechs adapt to a shifting regulatory environment

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently issued a series of orders to collect information on the business practices of large technology companies operating payments systems in the U.S.1 While Treasury Prime's BaaS model allows fintech clients to embed banking services into their offering immediately, these clients must simultaneously build strong compliance programs to keep pace with the industry's growing collection of regulations.

"Under increased regulatory scrutiny, fintechs must decide on a compliance strategy that addresses short-term risks while making it possible to scale over the long term," added Parikh. "By giving fintechs greater control over their compliance program and direct access to banking partners, this solution empowers fintechs to protect their business and customers without compromising their need to innovate quickly on the solutions they bring to market."



Key benefits of Treasury Prime's compliance offering include:

Greater control over customer experience: By equipping fintechs with a toolkit and employing a consultative approach, Treasury Prime empowers companies to customize their compliance program and control the account opening experience, which can lead to better conversions, fewer manual reviews, and easier identification of false positives.

Direct partnership with bank partners: Outsourcing compliance to a third party invariably skews the risk profile to be either over-inclusive or under-inclusive. Treasury Prime gives fintechs a seat at the table so they have full visibility into issues and the ability to manage their own risk profile.

Access to powerful tools and regulatory experts: Treasury Prime provides guidance on regulatory requirements like BSA/AML compliance through the development of a foundational program that is customized to the fintech's unique risk profile.

Enhancing compliance capabilities through powerful partnerships

Sponsor banks and their partner fintechs face the challenge of managing compliance and risk oversight across a wide variety of offerings. Treasury Prime has partnered with RegTech leaders Alloy and Unit21 to provide fintechs access to their powerful identity decisioning and transaction monitoring tools within their environments.

Alloy Partnership: By partnering with Alloy, Treasury Prime is able to offer fintechs a full suite of compliance and identity management products to satisfy all KYC & AML regulations through a single API connection that can be live in a matter of weeks.

"We're extremely proud to partner with Treasury Prime, supporting their mission of enabling fintechs to launch expeditiously. This mission closely aligns with Alloy's goal of creating a future in which banking is accessible for all," says Brian Bender, VP of Strategic Alliances at Alloy. "Alloy's integration with Treasury Prime is a cornerstone of their digital onboarding process, providing the necessary infrastructure for fintechs to automate identity and risk decisioning that can be optimized as they grow."

Unit21 Partnership: With out-of-the-box data integration between Treasury Prime and Unit21, banks and fintechs can leverage Unit21 functionality to quickly deploy pre-configured, fintech-specific rule sets and models to monitor suspicious activity, modify those rules and models to fit their exact use cases, and deploy their own custom rules and models as necessary. This joint offering also enables collaborative alert investigation in real time, within the system.

With this framework, bank partners can allocate first-level alert adjudication to the fintechs, who often are best positioned to understand whether activity within the platform is indeed risky. At the same time, bank partners have complete visibility into the underlying activity and disposition of alerts.

"We are thrilled to be a key partner with Treasury Prime on their compliance offering for fintechs and sponsor banks," said Trisha Kothari, CEO and Co-Founder of Unit21. "Treasury Prime empowers fintechs to launch innovative financial products faster than ever. The flexibility of Unit21's transaction monitoring and case management solutions for fraud and AML helps them to do so in a confident and compliant manner."

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is the leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) company that connects banks and fintechs through an API so developers can start building in minutes and launch in days. Treasury Prime's full integration into core banking systems gives developers access to a wide range of banking services from opening accounts to making payments to issuing cards. Treasury Prime is backed by Deciens Capital, Nyca Partners, QED Investors, SaaStr Fund, Susa Ventures, and Y Combinator. For more information, visit www.treasuryprime.com .

About Alloy

Alloy is the command center for identity that covers your compliance and fraud-fighting needs. Our dynamic platform connects you to more than 85 data source products to help you verify identities and monitor transactions - giving you a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their time with your organization. From automatic decisions and fewer manual reviews to smooth onboarding, Alloy is how smart banks and fintech companies take a closer look at the whole picture. Learn more at Alloy.com and on Twitter @UseAlloy.

About Unit21

Backed by Google, Tiger Global Management, and other leading investors, Unit21 is redefining how risk and compliance teams fight financial crime. Unit21's fully customizable no-code platform provides a simple API and dashboard for detecting, investigating and reporting on fraud, money laundering, and other sophisticated risks across multiple industries. Combining Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification, transaction monitoring and outlier detection, and suspicious activity report (SAR) case management, Unit21 streamlines every aspect of risk and compliance operations. Unit21 is based in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.unit21.ai.

