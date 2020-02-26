"Treating the Other 1%: Americans with Unmet Needs" Panel at SXSW to Feature Thought Leaders from The Permanente Federation, The SCAN Foundation, California Health Care Foundation

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from The Permanente Federation, The SCAN Foundation and California Health Care Foundation will present "Treating the Other 1%: Americans with Unmet Needs," a panel on March 17, 2020 at the South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference in Austin, Texas.

The hour-long panel will explore ways to innovate, collaborate and leverage technology to identify and deliver care to patients with multiple chronic medical conditions, and mental or behavioral health challenges. These patients may also face food insecurity, homelessness and lack of social support or transportation.

What: Attendees will learn about:

Innovative cross-sector collaboration and data sharing policies to drive new approaches

Tools and technology needed to identify at scale patients with complex care challenges

Health care payment models that integrate social services

Creating a common national framework for collectively advancing this emerging field

When: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 2-3 p.m., Central Time

Where: REGISTER to attend this event, which takes place at the JW Marriott, Salon AB, 110 E 2nd St., Austin, Texas

WHO: Panel participants include:

Richard S. Isaacs , MD, FACS, co-CEO, The Permanente Federation; CEO and Executive Director, The Permanente Medical Group; President and CEO, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group

, MD, FACS, co-CEO, The Permanente Federation; CEO and Executive Director, The Permanente Medical Group; President and CEO, Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group Bruce Chernof , MD, President and CEO, The SCAN Foundation

, MD, President and CEO, The SCAN Foundation Melissa Buckley , Director, Innovation Fund, California Health Care Foundation

, Director, Innovation Fund, California Health Care Foundation Noam Levey , National Healthcare Reporter, Los Angeles Times (moderator)

Follow the conversation on social media with hashtag #ComplexCareSXSW.

To learn more about the Permanente Medical Groups, visit permanente.org.

About the Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine to more than 12.2 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the-art facilities and technology, to provide preventive and world-class complex care in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC (the Federation) is the national leadership and consulting organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups (PMGs), which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the PMGs to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — medicine that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation and performance improvements across the PMGs to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming care delivery.

