Treatment Action Group Announces Asia Russell and Morgan Bassichis as 2026 Research in Action Awards Honorees

The annual awards event has raised more than $5.5 million since 1997 to support research, advocacy, and community action to end HIV, tuberculosis, and hepatitis C.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treatment Action Group (TAG) today announced that global health advocate Asia Russell and writer and performer Morgan Bassichis will be honored at the 2026 Research in Action Awards (RIAA), taking place Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Angel Orensanz Center in New York City. The annual event is TAG's signature fundraiser, supporting its work to end HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and hepatitis C (HCV).

This year's RIAA will recognize:

Asia Russell , Executive Director of Health GAP, honored for decades of leadership advancing equitable global access to HIV treatment and healthcare.

, Executive Director of Health GAP, honored for decades of leadership advancing equitable global access to HIV treatment and healthcare. Morgan Bassichis, writer and performer, honored for using art, performance, and storytelling to explore activism, queer history, and community, including the acclaimed one-person show Can I Be Frank?

The final honoree will be announced soon.

Since presenting its first award nearly 30 years ago, RIAA has raised more than $5.5 million to support TAG's mission, bringing together activists, researchers, artists, and community leaders committed to ending HIV, tuberculosis, and hepatitis C.

This year's awards come at a pivotal moment for public health. The Trump Administration has pursued significant reductions in funding for domestic and global HIV programs, including PEPFAR, proposed changes affecting federal research funding, and broader policies that threaten access to evidence-based prevention, treatment, and care. These actions place decades of scientific progress at risk and make TAG's work to defend research, promote equitable access to healthcare, and hold policymakers accountable more important than ever.

Funds raised through the 2026 Research in Action Awards support TAG's research, policy advocacy, community engagement, and education initiatives to ensure people living with HIV, TB, and hepatitis C have equitable access to prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care.

"Each year, RIAA gives us the chance to celebrate the people whose courage and work ethic move this fight forward," said TAG Chief Operating Officer Jason Kirk. "Asia Russell and Morgan Bassichis remind us that lasting progress comes from people willing to challenge injustice, build community, and imagine something better. Their leadership reflects the values that have guided TAG for more than three decades, and we're honored to celebrate them this October."

Tickets for the 2026 Research in Action Awards are on sale now at treatmentactiongroup.org/riaa2026.

This year's celebration will feature TAG's signature Limited Art Edition; the 2026 artist and piece will be announced in due time.

Event Details Date: Thursday, October 15, 2026 Time: 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Venue: The Angel Orensanz Center, 172 Norfolk St., New York, NY 10002

Tickets & Sponsorship: treatmentactiongroup.org/riaa2026; sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]

Media Information: TAG staff and honorees are available for interviews. High-resolution photos and video assets are available upon request.

Please contact Adam Ortega at [email protected] for all press inquiries

About Treatment Action Group (TAG)

Treatment Action Group (TAG) is an independent, activist-driven research and policy think tank committed to ending HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and hepatitis C (HCV) for everyone, everywhere. Since the early 90s, TAG has worked to ensure that scientific advances lead to real-world impact, especially for high-burdened communities and identities. Through rigorous policy analysis, community engagement, and advocacy for health equity and research funding, TAG fights for a future where all people can access lifesaving prevention, diagnostics, and treatment. Together with partners spanning the globe, TAG catalyzes open, collective action by affected communities, scientists, and policymakers to end epidemics for everyone, everywhere.

Learn more at www.treatmentactiongroup.org.

SOURCE Treatment Action Group