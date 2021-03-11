Treatment-Resistant Depression Market to Rising at a CAGR of 15% Driven by Recent Advancements in Clinical Trials

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Treatment-Resistant Depression, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the TRD market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Treatment-Resistant Depression market report also proffers an analysis of recent Treatment-Resistant Depression treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

The FDA approved SYMBYAX for acute treatment of TRD and depressive episodes associated with Bipolar Disorder in adults in March 2009.

for acute treatment of TRD and depressive episodes associated with Bipolar Disorder in adults in March 2009. In March 2019 , the FDA approved Spravato-non-competitive N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist , in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, for the TRD treatment in adults. It is the first-ever approved NMDA therapy for TRD.

, the FDA approved , in conjunction with an oral antidepressant, for the TRD treatment in adults. It is the first-ever approved NMDA therapy for TRD. Dominant players such as Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson& Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Alkermes, Allergan/ Gedeon Richter , Minerva Neurosciences, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Celon Pharma, COMPASS Pathways, Relmada Therapeutics, Vistagen Therapeutics, OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals , and others involved in developing targeted TRD therapeutics.

, and others involved in developing targeted TRD therapeutics. The Treatment-Resistant Depression market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to an increased number of TRD cases and the expected launch of therapies such as AXS-05, ALKS-5461, Cariprazine, Seltorexant, Pimavanserin, MIJ821, Esketamine DPI, Psilocybin, REL-1017 , and others.

, and others. With a novel mechanism of action, these therapies may change the Treatment-Resistant Depression treatment regimen by 2030.

Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) is a major depressive disorder (MDD) that does not respond to traditional and first-line therapeutic options. MDD is a mood disorder and causes a continuous feeling of sadness and loss of interest that can interfere with day-to-day life.

According to DelveInsight's analysts, the total diagnosed Treatment-Resistant Depression prevalent population in 7MM was estimated to be 4,464,781 cases in 2017. The females appear to have a predisposition to Treatment-Resistant Depression, which is why a higher percentage of prevalence was observed in females than males in the United States.

The TRD Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total diagnosed prevalent cases

Gender-specific cases

Age-specific cases

Treatment-Resistant Depression Treatment Market

The TRD therapeutic market size is mainly regarded by the management options involving pharmacologic treatment options and non-pharmacological therapies.

Pharmacologic treatment options comprise switching, combination, and potentiation strategy among the commonly used antidepressant drugs. The majority of the available antidepressants such as Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI), Dual serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), Tricyclic antidepressant, Irreversible, non-selective monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs), α2-antagonists, Agomelatine, Tianeptine are used for Treatment-Resistant Depression Treatment.

Switching is recommended when there is no response or low tolerance to the initial treatment, inadequate response to the newly introduced treatment. Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor (SSRI) is considered a first-line treatment, nevertheless of the clinical severity. When there is no response from SSRI, norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs) are taken into consideration. But, there is no response from SNRIs; the next approach is a tricyclic antidepressant.

The combination strategy is only recommended in partial response cases after 4 to 6 weeks of adequate treatment. In the first-line, the recommended strategies comprise combinations such as SSRI + α2 antagonist, SNRI + α2 antagonist, and Tricyclic antidepressant + α2-antagonist. In the second-line treatment, an association between SSRIs, SNRIs, or tricyclic antidepressants and agomelatine can be proposed.

Non-pharmacological therapies involve electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), and Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS). Along with this, two alternative forms of psychotherapy comprise majorly cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) and interpersonal therapy (IPT).

Despite an increasing variety of choices for the treatment of TRD, this condition continues to be universally undefined and represents an area of unmet medical need. There are only a few known approved TRD pharmacological agents. So, various biotechnological companies are working towards the development of targeted TRD therapeutics.

TRD Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

ALKS 5461: Alkermes

Cariprazine: Allergan/ Gedeon Richter

Pimavanserin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

AXS-05: Axsome Therapeutics

Seltorexant: Johnson and Johnson/Minerva Neurosciences

Esketamine DPI: Celon Pharma

REL-1017: Relmada Therapeutics

AV-101: VistaGen Therapeutics

MIJ821: Novartis

Psilocybin (COMP360): COMPASS Pathways

And several others.

Final comments on Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Growth

Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Drivers

Research and Development - Increase in the understanding of pathophysiology and the development of novel therapeutic compounds have emerged.

Increase in the understanding of pathophysiology and the development of novel therapeutic compounds have emerged. Development of Pioneering Therapies - Various drugs are in the trial that can help in the growth of the TRD market in the future. Next-generation SSRI antidepressants are being developed with the promise of better tolerability. Demand for the new antidepressant agents leads to an increase in research activities, and researchers are focusing on the various targets such as NMDA and others.

Various drugs are in the trial that can help in the growth of the TRD market in the future. Next-generation SSRI antidepressants are being developed with the promise of better tolerability. Demand for the new antidepressant agents leads to an increase in research activities, and researchers are focusing on the various targets such as NMDA and others. Retainment of Current Management Strategies and Refined Clinical Trial Design

Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Barriers

Economic Burden - The burden of depression is increasing despite advancements in treatments. Several factors contribute to the economic burden, including the prevalence, rate, degree of impairment, and lesser remission.

The burden of depression is increasing despite advancements in treatments. Several factors contribute to the economic burden, including the prevalence, rate, degree of impairment, and lesser remission. Variable Treatment Response - The disease is itself treatment-resistant which encourages increasingly risky treatment interventions that are likely to affect patients negatively Treatment options are limited and also with increased toxicity with higher dosages and combination regimens.

The disease is itself treatment-resistant which encourages increasingly risky treatment interventions that are likely to affect patients negatively Treatment options are limited and also with increased toxicity with higher dosages and combination regimens. Commercial Challenges - Stringent policies for regulatory approvals can be a threat to the TRD market. Gaining market access and reimbursement further complicates it.

Scope of the Treatment-Resistant Depression Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Treatment-Resistant Depression Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Treatment-Resistant Depression: Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson& Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Alkermes, Allergan/ Gedeon Richter , Minerva Neurosciences, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Celon Pharma, COMPASS Pathways, Relmada Therapeutics, Vistagen Therapeutics, OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson& Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Axsome Therapeutics, Alkermes, Allergan/ , Minerva Neurosciences, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Celon Pharma, COMPASS Pathways, Relmada Therapeutics, Vistagen Therapeutics, OcuNexus Therapeutics, Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

