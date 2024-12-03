Tredence Deepens Partnership with Databricks Through a New Book, Databricks Data Intelligence Platform: Unlocking the GenAI Revolution

A Practical Playbook for Harnessing Databricks in the Data-Driven Era

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence and Databricks are strengthening their collaboration through the release of "Databricks Data Intelligence Platform: Unlocking the GenAI Revolution," a new book co-authored by Databricks Solutions Architect, Nikhil Gupta, and Tredence's data expert, Jason Yip. This book is designed for data professionals and business leaders eager to tap into the transformative power of Databricks for their Generative AI projects.

In a world where data drives decisions, mastering the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform is key. This guide covers vital topics like Lakehouse architecture, secure data governance through Unity Catalog, and effective data management with Delta Lake. Readers will find actionable strategies to convert their data into meaningful insights.

The book covers:

Core Principles : Grasp the fundamentals of Lakehouse architecture and the critical role of secure data management with Unity Catalog.

: Grasp the fundamentals of Lakehouse architecture and the critical role of secure data management with Unity Catalog. Practical Insights : Learn about Databricks pricing, platform security, and the features of Databricks SQL (DBSQL).

: Learn about Databricks pricing, platform security, and the features of Databricks SQL (DBSQL). Real-World Applications : Learn proven methods for data ingestion, transformation, and storage using Delta Lake .

: Learn proven methods for data ingestion, transformation, and storage using . Step-by-Step Instructions: Follow easy guides for deploying machine learning models and large language models (LLMs) with MLflow for Generative AI.

"The knowledge shared in this book is a game-changer for organizations looking to leverage their data effectively," says Nikhil Gupta, Solutions Architect at Databricks. "We dive deep into the capabilities of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, offering practical guidance that shows how to build, deploy and evaluate Generative AI solutions. By using real-world examples, we aim to empower teams to transform their data into valuable insights that drive innovation and success."

Jason Yip, Director, Data Engineering at Tredence and Partner Product Advisory Board Member at Databricks, adds, "Understanding platforms like Databricks is essential in today's data-driven world. This book serves as a comprehensive roadmap for both newcomers and seasoned professionals, illustrating how to turn complex data challenges into strategic opportunities. We believe that the insights provided will not only enhance technical skills but also help leaders communicate the transformative potential of data across their organizations."

This announcement further strengthens the partnership between Databricks and Tredence. Tredence was named Databricks Partner of the Year for Retail and Consumer Goods earlier this year, achieving this recognition for three consecutive years (2022, 2023, and 2024).

Whether the user is an experienced data expert or an executive looking to understand the benefits of Databricks, "Databricks Data Intelligence Platform: Unlocking the GenAI Revolution" is the go-to resource for navigating the complexities of modern data management.

The book is available for purchase at Amazon, Springer and Google Books .

About Tredence:

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider focused on solving the last-mile problem in AI – the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence leverages strong domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored, cutting-edge solutions to its clients. Tredence is 3,000-plus employees strong with offices in San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, with the largest companies in Retail, CPG, Hi-tech, Telecom, Healthcare, Travel, and Industrials as clients.

For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

