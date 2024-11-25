Tredence Named a Leader in 2024 ISG's Provider Lens™ Assessment for Generative AI Services

Tredence was selected as a Leader in Generative AI Services by ISG, as it offers robust risk mitigation strategies and solutions designed to accelerate time-to-value and provides comprehensive resources to help businesses efficiently implement & realize the benefits of GenAI.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence, the global data science and AI solutions company, has been recognized as a 'Leader' in the Information Services Group's (ISG) Provider Lens™ for Generative AI Services report, 2024. Tredence is ranked No. 1 globally for Competitive Strength, both in Strategy & Consulting and Development & Deployment Services.

ISG, a prominent global technology research and advisory firm, serves as a trusted business partner to over 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises. This year, in ISG's first-ever Competitive Assessment for Generative AI Services, they evaluated a total of 23 specialist service providers for a comprehensive assessment of Generative AI Strategy and Consulting as well as GenAI Development and Deployment Services. Tredence's technical expertise and strategic approach to generative AI have earned the company a prestigious spot in the Leadership Quadrant, positioning it as a preferred partner for enterprises looking to drive AI-led innovation.

According to the report, Tredence was recognized for its comprehensive service offerings, robust AI governance & risk mitigation strategies, and rapid time-to-value delivery with its GenAI accelerators. Tredence's comprehensive approach to Generative AI spans both strategy and deployment, offering a seamless end-to-end solution.

Through its Vision Quest for Planning and Discovery services, the company assesses GenAI readiness, prioritizes use cases, and designs scalable architectures to ensure effective adoption. Tredence's robust risk mitigation framework fosters ethical AI deployment and accelerated time-to-value, delivering rapid outcomes.

Tredence's GenAI accelerator, Intelligent Enterprise Assistant, enables advanced data extraction, code generation, and secure AI solutions tailored to industries like retail, telecommunications and healthcare, driving operational optimization and growth.

With its dual Foundry and Factory approach, Tredence enables agile prototyping, rapid AI deployment, and secure industrialization of AI models, ensuring minimized time-to-market and enhanced security. As a part of the 'Factory' approach, Tredence helps enterprises securely run Generative AI applications with proper governance.

Furthermore, Tredence tailors industry-specific solutions through its ATOM.AI platform, driving optimized operations and growth across sectors.

"Generative AI is transforming industries, and businesses need trusted partners to navigate this shift," said Sumit Mehra, Co-founder & CTO, Tredence. "Our recognition in ISG's Competitive Assessment highlights our expertise in GenAI strategy, consulting and transformation. By leveraging partnerships with hyperscalers, data & AI ISVs, we help clients solve complex business and engineering challenges. From readiness assessments to scalable architectures, we enable AI adoption that drives innovation and aligns with long-term goals."

"Our Generative AI services are built on a consultative foundation that prioritizes understanding each client's unique challenges and readiness for AI adoption," said Unmesh Kulkarni, Head of GenAI, Tredence. "Our approach helps enterprises move from pilots to enterprise grade GenAI and achieve business objectives in compressed timelines. We focus on establishing a strong data foundation, implementing secure AI architecture with rigorous governance, and leveraging advanced technologies to address industry-specific challenges and deliver sustained value."

"Tredence excels in deploying advanced GenAI accelerators through a dual Foundry and Factory approach, seamlessly using innovation to develop and deliver scalable, high-impact AI-driven solutions across a range of industries," said Gowtham Sampath, Principal Analyst, ISG.

Recently, Tredence has been named a Leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ for Supply Chain and Retail Analytics Services. The company has also been awarded Databricks' Retail and CPG Partner of the Year for three consecutive years.

Visit the Tredence website to learn more about driving the data strategy for top global retailers or download a copy of the ISG report.

About Tredence

Tredence is a global data science and AI solutions provider dedicated to bridging the gap between insight generation and value realization. With over 3000 employees and offices in key global locations, including the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, London, Toronto, and Bengaluru, Tredence partners with leading retail, CPG, high-tech, telecom, healthcare, travel, and industrial companies. By leveraging deep domain expertise, innovative data platforms, and strategic partnerships, Tredence delivers tailored, state-of-the-art solutions to its clients. For more information, please visit www.tredence.com and follow us at Tredence on LinkedIn.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; technology strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis.

For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

