Tree Hut Partners With Lollapalooza To Launch Its Newest Collection

The viral body care brand will activate at Lollapalooza to celebrate its latest limited-edition fall products

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Hut, America's No. 1 Body Scrub brand, is turning up the volume this season and partnering with Lollapalooza in Chicago as an official sponsor of the mega event. August 1st through the 4th, Tree Hut's Self-Care Studio will be on-site at Lollapalooza with a Remix Your Self-Care experience where festivalgoers can check out the brand's most iconic body care offerings – including its newest limited-edition Fall scents, Pumpkin Pop and Cherry Rave.

Tree Hut's Fall Collection Featuring New Scents Cherry Rave and Pumpkin Pop

For its first foray into the festival world, Tree Hut will give Lollapalooza attendees an immersive experience where they can come into a 360-booth setup that mimics a classic spinning record player. Festivalgoers can enter the space and interact with the brand, while seeing, smelling and feeling Tree Hut Body Washes, Scrubs, Butter, Lotions, Body/Shave Oils, Serums and Fragrance Mists. To give guests a body glow-up for the festival, Tree Hut is offering arm marbling at their booth space, where festivalgoers can get colorful and vibrant streaks to show off their unique style.

"We are thrilled to partner with the powerhouse music festival, Lollapalooza, and bring Tree Hut to life for music fans, capturing the upbeat energy of the event and offering an immersive look into our top hits and newest launches," said Associate Director of Marketing & Creative Development, Hazel Smith. "For so many of our brand loyalists, music is a form of self-care that goes hand in hand with their daily body care – from singing in the shower to making the perfect 'get ready' playlist – which was a huge inspiration for our new limited-edition Fall collection that will remix our consumers' routines."

Lollapalooza fans will get an exciting first look at Tree Hut's new line of musically-inspired Pumpkin Pop and Cherry Rave scents that are launching in some of the brand's beloved forms – Body Wash, Shea Sugar Scrub and Whipped Shea Body Butter. Giving fans a new favorite scent to enjoy while singing in the shower, Pumpkin Pop will bring a twist on the traditional scent of pumpkin with secondary notes of orange, candied hazelnuts, clove, vanilla and more. This formula features Pumpkin Seed Oil, which is rich in vitamins E and C, plus antioxidants and Apple Cider Vinegar, which has anti-inflammatory properties and helps tone and improve the look of skin, as well as Shea Butter for deep hydration. Tree Hut's brand-new Cherry Rave will offer an upbeat scent of wild cherry, raspberry, clove and cedarwood packed with Yuzu, which helps brighten and tone skin texture and pores, and a Hydrating Oil Complex, which features avocado, kiwi and orange oils that have skin-brightening antioxidants and natural moisturizers. The brand's new fall scents will be available in early August online and in-store at Target, Ulta and Walmart.

To celebrate the Lollapalooza partnership, Tree Hut is flying out six lucky fans and a friend to experience the festival and have the ultimate 'get ready' experience with the brand's latest launches.

To round out the fall launch hype, Tree Hut is collaborating with popular nail care brand, essie. Combining Tree Hut's Cherry Rave and Pumpkin Pop body care lines and bold nail colors from essie to add a pop of personality to a look, consumers will be festival-ready from head to toe in no time. The brands are highlighting the vibrant nail colors and packaging to bring consumers an irresistible self-care day crossover. Tree Hut x essie is available this August in Ulta.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Coppell, TX and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, face and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

