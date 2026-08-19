Tree Hut Serves Up Fresh Fall Scents with New Dessert-Inspired Self-Care Essentials

Viral body care brand whips up a new limited-edition collection filled with gourmand scent notes just in time for fall

Fragrance-forward body care brand, Tree Hut, introduces a new limited-edition fall collection featuring aromas that smell like they came straight from your oven.

The assortment includes fan-favorite product forms, Shea Sugar Scrub and Foaming Gel Wash, in scents including Espresso Martini, Pumpkin Roll, Apple Crumble, Fireside Maple and Pecan Brûlée.

Available now at Target, Ulta Beauty and Amazon, this lineup brings the comfort of the season straight to self-care routines.

COPPELL, Texas, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Tree Hut is transforming shower routines into a decadent trip to the bakery with a new collection of deliciously indulgent, dessert-inspired products. The maker of America's No. 1 Body Scrubs unveils its new limited-edition fall collection, with oven-baked scents and ingredients that leave skin moisturized and smooth. The assortment is packed with blends of apple, cinnamon, maple and more to capture the delicious aromas of fall's favorite sweet treats. Available now at Target, Ulta Beauty and Amazon, the warm and cozy lineup is crafted to make every shower feel like a fresh batch of fall favorites.

Tree Hut's Fall Collection Featuring New Dessert-Inspired Scents

The fall collection is anchored by the Espresso Martini scent – an April Fools' joke that quickly became a product fans couldn't stop asking for. After Tree Hut playfully reimagined the viral Espresso Martini as a Shea Sugar Scrub on social media, the concept sparked an overwhelming response from the brand's community, turning a fictional launch into a highly requested reality. Now, Tree Hut is giving fans exactly what they asked for, bringing the buzzworthy scent to life as an indulgent new shower essential inspired by the iconic cocktail.

Pairing effortlessly with the Espresso Martini, the brand is launching four additional scents that are sure to get consumers in the spirit of the season. Each product is packed with nourishing ingredients like real Sugar, Shea Butter, and natural oils.

Tree Hut's flavors of fall include:

"Fall is one of the seasons our community gets most excited about," said Lindsey Scales, Vice President of Marketing at Tree Hut. "There's nothing like the smell of maple, apple and spice to bring back your favorite memories. We couldn't ignore how much love our April Fools' Espresso Martini post got, so we brought it to life alongside four new scents designed to make every shower feel like your most delicious fall traditions."

With the latest limited-edition collection, Tree Hut continues to give consumers new ways to savor the season with scents that capture the essence of fall.

For more information on Tree Hut, please visit treehutshea.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still manufactures out of Coppell, TX, and has spent over twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body and shave collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging, and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

SOURCE Tree Hut