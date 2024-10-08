Tree Hut Unveils its Gemstone Glow Collection for Radiant, WintHER-Ready Skin

The giftable self-care brand launches a dazzling holiday treat for consumers

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tree Hut, America's No. 1 Body Scrub brand, is introducing its limited-edition Gemstone Glow Holiday Collection—where radiant self-care meets the magic of the season. This luxurious line comes to life through the brand's WintHER campaign, which encourages femininity through the brilliance of gemstones. Whether you're pampering yourself or gifting a friend, Gemstone Glow promises to wrap you in the rich, luminous beauty of the holidays, making your self-care routine into a total glow-up moment.

To kick off the holiday season, the brand is launching a twenty-piece collection inclusive of Foaming Gel Washes, Shea Sugar Scrubs, Shave Oils, Hydrators, Lip Butters, and Gift Sets that are dripping in gemstone vibes. Wrapped in the shades of jewels and featuring packaging with foiled accents to add a sparkling touch, this collection is sure to level up anyone's self-care game. Consumers can add these new self-care essentials to their gift list or pick them up in-store and online at Target, Ulta and Walmart. The Gemstone Glow collection comes in the refreshing and invigorating scents of Peppermint Pearl, Enchanting Emerald, Sparkling Sapphire, Twinkling Topaz and Alluring Amethyst.

"We're so excited to see consumers sparkle and shine with our new Gemstone Glow Collection, knowing how much they love to indulge in self-care, especially during the holiday season," said Associate Director of Marketing & Creative Development, Hazel Smith. "We wanted to give our loyal fans a collectible product suite that not only feels luxurious but also captures the festive spirit with vibrant scents and dazzling packaging. Whether you're perfecting your winter self-care routine or on the hunt for the perfect gift, this collection is meant to make everyone feel radiant and celebrated throughout the holidays."

Peppermint Pearl Awaken senses with the classic, crisp scent of peppermint and the warm embrace of vanilla Available in Foaming Gel Wash, Shea Sugar Scrub, Moisturizing Shave Oil, Moisturizing Body Lotion and Lip Butter Purchase in-store or online at Target, Ulta and Walmart

Enchanting Emerald Reveal glowing skin with scent notes of prosecco, sandalwood and musk Available in Foaming Gel Wash, Shea Sugar Scrub and Whipped Shea Body Butter Purchase in-store or online at Target, Ulta and Walmart

Sparkling Sapphire Indulge in the calming scents of elderberry and lavender Available in Foaming Gel Wash, Shea Sugar Scrub and Whipped Shea Body Butter Purchase in-store or online exclusively at Ulta

Twinkling Topaz Bask in the fruity scents of starfruit and guava Available in Body Wash, Shea Sugar Scrub and Whipped Shea Body Butter Purchase in-store or online exclusively at Target

Alluring Amethyst Soak in the scent of sweet sugarplums and freshly poured champagne Available in Shea Sugar Scrub Purchase in-store or online exclusively at Walmart



To make holiday gifting even easier, Tree Hut is offering five different gift sets to share with loved ones and besties or spoil yourself. The gift sets include Rose to Riches (Target, Ulta and Walmart), Cheerful Charms (Target Exclusive), Season of Splendor (Ulta Exclusive), Glitz & Glow On the Go Travel Kit (Ulta Exclusive) and Holiday Treasures (Walmart Exclusive).

To share the new collection with consumers, Tree Hut will be popping up in New York City from October 17 to October 20 to get in on the cosplay fun. Attendees can experience the new collection and get their body painted by special effects makeup artists. To continue the festivities, the brand will also be hosting holiday giveaways through the end of the year to celebrate the holiday season.

About Tree Hut

Tree Hut believes that everyone deserves to take time in their day to feel good. The family-owned brand still produces out of Coppell, TX and has spent twenty years making high-quality skin and body care at an affordable price. The now global Tree Hut brand has grown to include body, shave, face and lip collections, known for delicious scents, bright packaging and premium ingredients. With an uplifting, inclusive approach to self-care, Tree Hut has built its brand largely via word of mouth, with customers and beauty influencers alike passionately sharing their favorite products and avidly anticipating seasonal launches.

