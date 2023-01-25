Tree nuts market to grow by 6.97% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rising popularity of tree nuts as a preferred snack option among millennials will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Services Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Tree Nuts Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barry Callebaut AG, Blue Diamond Growers, Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA, BredaBest BV, Diamond Foods LLC, Hines Nut Co., IMPORTACO SA, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, Kanan Enterprises, Kanegrade Ltd., Mariani Nut Co., Olam Group Ltd., Plantabul Ltd., Poindexter Nut Co., Select Harvests Ltd., Summit Almonds LLC, Sun Valley Nut LLC, Voicevale Ltd., and Waterford Nut Co. among others

key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: product (almonds, pistachios, walnuts, cashews, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

The tree nuts market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the tree nuts market was valued at USD 37.382.38 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 10,802.39 million. The tree nuts market size is estimated to grow by USD 20,008.42 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 7.15% according to Technavio.

Tree nuts market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Tree nuts market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -



BredaBest BV: The company offers tree nuts such as almonds and walnuts

The company offers tree nuts such as almonds and walnuts Diamond Foods LLC: The company offers tree nuts such as pecans, walnuts and almonds.

The company offers tree nuts such as pecans, walnuts and almonds. IMPORTACO SA: The company offers tree nuts such as brazil nuts, cashew nuts and almonds.

Global Tree Nuts Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers:

The rising popularity of vegan snacks among millennials

Health benefits associated with tree nuts

The rise in number of tree nut-based snack launches

KEY Challenges:

A potential source of allergens

Stringent food safety regulations

High production cost associated with tree nuts

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

What are the key data covered in this tree nuts market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the tree nuts market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tree nuts market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the tree nuts market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tree nuts market vendors

Snack Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The snack market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 6.51% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 300.56 billion. The growing preference for savory snacks is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising number of health effects may impede the market growth.

Plant-Based Protein Products Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The plant-based protein products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.57% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,138.42 million. The expanding global vegan population base is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of functional foods may impede the market growth.

Tree Nuts Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20,008.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Barry Callebaut AG, Blue Diamond Growers, Borges Agricultural and Industrial Nuts SA, BredaBest BV, Diamond Foods LLC, Hines Nut Co., IMPORTACO SA, Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, Kanan Enterprises, Kanegrade Ltd., Mariani Nut Co., Olam Group Ltd., Plantabul Ltd., Poindexter Nut Co., Select Harvests Ltd., Summit Almonds LLC, Sun Valley Nut LLC, Voicevale Ltd., and Waterford Nut Co. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

