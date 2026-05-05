The article outlines key planning, safety, and site considerations that shape effective and responsible tree removal projects.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What should homeowners and property managers consider before hiring for tree removal? Cody Holmes of Holmes Earth Construction LLC addresses this often-overlooked question in a HelloNation article that explains why comprehensive planning not just cutting, should guide every removal project. Holmes emphasizes that responsible tree removal goes far beyond dropping a trunk and requires careful evaluation of site conditions, future land use, and safety.

Krissy and Cody Holmes, Owners Speed Speed

According to Holmes, a complete tree removal includes safe dismantling, root system extraction, full debris haul-off, and a hazard assessment of nearby structures and terrain. Trees near homes, fences, or power lines pose elevated risks, and factors such as soil conditions and tree lean must be assessed before work begins. Root removal is particularly important in projects that involve future construction, grading, or landscaping, as leftover root systems can cause surface instability or interfere with future work.

The article also highlights the importance of clearly defined debris disposal. Holmes cautions that unless it is addressed in writing, some contractors may leave behind trunk segments or brush piles. Homeowners should clarify whether the site will be cleaned, raked, or roughly graded following removal. Compliance with local tree protection ordinances is another key consideration, especially in areas with protected species or permitting requirements. Lastly, Holmes recommends hiring crews that follow arborist standards, even when certification isn't mandated, as it indicates a higher level of safety, training, and professionalism.

In "What to Know Before Hiring for Tree Removal," Cody Holmes, an excavation expert with Holmes Earth Construction LLC in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, provides practical insights to help property owners avoid costly mistakes and ensure that tree removal aligns with long-term land-use goals in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation