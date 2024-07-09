TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS PARTICIPATES IN AN INNOVATION SHOWCASE & POSTER SESSION AT THE INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY FOR STEM CELL RESEARCH (ISSCR) ANNUAL MEETING

BORDEAUX, France, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeFrog Therapeutics, the French biotech company advancing a pipeline of regenerative medicine cell therapies based on a disruptive proprietary technology platform will present at several events at the global stem cell event in Hamburg, including a poster session with data from their lead program in Parkinson's Disease and an innovation showcase with a deep dive on their transformational technology, C-Stem™.

Regenerative medicine holds immense potential in addressing some of the largest unmet needs in diseases of the major organs such as the central nervous system, the liver, pancreas and heart. However, despite major advances in the last 70 years, there are still bottlenecks holding up innovation, particularly, the ability to produce the required amount of high-quality cells, efficiently.

TreeFrog's lead program in Parkinson's disease has proven efficacy in pre-clinical models using a unique approach of grafting 3D format microtissues containing dopaminergic progenitors and mature dopaminergic neurons, as opposed to single-cell suspensions. The poster, presented by Maxime Feyeux, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of TreeFrog will highlight the therapeutic potential of the 3D approach, and delve deeper into the characterization of the product through complementary methods including qPCR, RNAseq, flow cytometry and microscopy.

The pipeline of TreeFrog is based on their C-Stem™ technology, the culmination of over 20 years of research bringing the best in biophysics and stem cell biology together. This breakthrough technology addresses the challenges of scale and quality, and the closed system enables both the amplification and differentiation of cells. Maxime will be joined by two senior scientists – Joffrey Mianne, Head of iPSC Research and Clement Rieu, Head of Technologies R&D - during an innovation showcase about C-Stem™.

About TreeFrog Therapeutics

TreeFrog Therapeutics is a biotech company set to unlock access to cell therapies for millions of patients bringing together biophysicists, cell biologists and bioproduction engineers to address the challenges of producing and differentiating cells of quality at unprecedented scale, cost-effectively. To realize their mission of Cell Therapy for all, TreeFrog has their own therapeutic programs and partnerships with leading biotech and industry players in other areas.

