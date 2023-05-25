Treehouse Wealth Advisors Named a 2023 Best Financial Advisory Firm by USA TODAY

Treehouse Wealth Advisors

25 May, 2023, 08:01 ET

Wealth management firm recognized in the ranking of Registered Investment Advisors

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse Wealth Advisors are delighted to announce that they have been named on USA TODAY's inaugural Best Financial Advisory Firms list for 2023.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by USA TODAY's ranking," said Julie Meissner, Founder and CEO of Treehouse Wealth Advisors. "It is an honor to be appreciated for the hard work and dedication of our team, who are laser-focused on providing the best service to our clients."

USA TODAY aimed to highlight the work of registered investment advisers (RIAs) by compiling this list with the help of market research firm Statista. With over 32,000 RIA firms in the U.S. at the end of 2021, according to figures provided by the Investment Adviser Association (IAA), Statista focused on firms showing a growth of their assets under management over the short and long term and combined this data with recommendations from clients and peers using surveys to create the top 500 list.

Treehouse Wealth Advisors works with innovators, legacy builders, and impact makers to help their clients achieve adventure-filled lives. Their team of advisors is passionate about working with clients to help them pursue their financial and personal goals. As stewards and strategists, they walk the entire financial journey alongside their clients, covering all of life's major changes from home purchase planning, college education funding, career changes, and retirement planning.

"This ranking is particularly special to us as it includes the input of both clients and our peers," said Meissner, "and reflects our mission to create reimagined financial advice."

As part of the survey conducted by Statista, financial advisors were asked to recommend another firm in the scenario that their own firm couldn't take on a client.

To view the full ranking: USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firms 2023

About Treehouse Wealth Advisors
At Treehouse Wealth Advisors, a wealth management firm based in Walnut Creek, they believe that envisioning the future requires big thinking and lofty dreams, coupled with the security of strong branches and stable roots. Through bespoke investment and financial planning solutions, Treehouse advisors seek to help innovators, legacy builders, and impact makers reach their goals, both financial and otherwise.

Media Contact:
Gretchen Halpin
(800) 583-2315
[email protected]

SOURCE Treehouse Wealth Advisors

