TreeServe Expands Its Presence Through the Strategic Acquisition of Schneider Tree Care

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeServe, LLC ("TreeServe"), a portfolio company of Soundcore Capital Partners, LP ("Soundcore"), a New York-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Schneider Tree Care ("Schneider").

Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Schneider Tree Care is an industry leader, with a 30-year track record providing residential and commercial tree care, plant healthcare, and mulch services in greater Greenville and Charlotte. The company, which will continue to be led by Erich and Kurt Schneider, brings deep operational expertise and a well-established plant healthcare program to the TreeServe platform.

"Schneider's commitment to exceptional service and customer care, along with its dedicated team make this a perfect fit for TreeServe. By joining forces, we not only expand our platform but also strengthen our ability to provide differentiated services to customers across the region. We're excited for what the future holds as we grow together," said Cheri Michaels, CEO of TreeServe.

"Building Schneider Tree Care has been a journey of hard work, dedication, and passion for serving our customers and community. I am incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, and believe that partnering with TreeServe will provide new and exciting growth opportunities. I am confident that, together, we will take Schneider Tree Care to new heights and continue to deliver the highest standards of service," said Erich Schneider, founder of Schneider Tree Care.

"Schneider exemplifies the type of partner we are looking for in terms of capability, people and culture. We are excited to provide resources to accelerate growth while continuing to capitalize on a number of attractive acquisition opportunities," said Michael Khutorsky, Senior Managing Director at Soundcore.

O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank, served as the administrative agent and lead arranger for the senior secured credit facilities supporting the creation of TreeServe. O2 Sponsor Finance will continue to support Soundcore and TreeServe in their future growth initiatives.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 110 acquisitions across 14 platforms and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

Soundcore is actively seeking additional acquisitions. Please contact Danny New regarding new platforms and add-on opportunities for our existing portfolio, including TreeServe.

Danny New

Deal Origination

[email protected]

(212) 812-1198

About TreeServe

TreeServe was created in 2025 as a platform in the tree care services sector. The platform now operates five leading tree care service providers specializing in tree trimming and pruning, tree and stump removal, plant and shrub healthcare, and emergency and storm services. TreeServe is focused on high growth MSA's across the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest United States. For more information, please visit www.calltreeserve.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Olt

[email protected]

(212) 812-1432

SOURCE TreeServe