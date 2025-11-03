TreeServe Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Appointments: Cyrus DeVere as Chief Operating Officer and Dane Buell as Vice President of Safety and Compliance

TreeServe Leadership Poised to Drive Growth and Safety Excellence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeServe is pleased to announce the appointment of Cyrus DeVere as Chief Operating Officer and Dane Buell as Vice President of Safety and Compliance, effective October 2025. These strategic hires underscore TreeServe's commitment to operational excellence and industry-leading safety standards as the company continues to expand and evolve.

Cyrus DeVere Appointed Chief Operating Officer

Cyrus DeVere brings a wealth of experience as the former CEO of A Plus Tree, based in California. At A Plus Tree, Cyrus drove remarkable growth, substantially growing top-line revenue and EBITDA while expanding the company's geographic footprint across the West prior to the sale. A recognized leader in the tree care industry and renowned growth architect, Cyrus is celebrated for his operational expertise, people-centered leadership, and deep industry connections. As a frequent speaker at TCIA, the tree care industry's leading conference, Cyrus is known for his servant leadership, making him an outstanding fit for TreeServe's culture and future growth plans.

In his new role, Cyrus will focus on strengthening operational capabilities, supporting business development, and scaling TreeServe for continued growth.

Dane Buell Named Vice President of Safety and Compliance

TreeServe is pleased to welcome Dane Buell as Vice President of Safety and Compliance. With a distinguished career spanning the entire tree care industry—including six years at Valley Crest and fifteen years at SavATree—Dane has consistently built and led robust safety programs, driving excellence during periods of significant organizational growth. As a certified arborist, Dane is a prominent part of the Arboculture.

Dane's appointment reflects TreeServe's dedication to raising the bar in safety across all partner businesses. His track record in cultivating robust safety cultures will be instrumental as TreeServe implements new protocols and strengthens its position as an industry leader.

About TreeServe's Vision

TreeServe's mission can be summarized in three words: Replant, Restore and Revive. TreeServe strives to distinctively serve its customers by safeguarding the most valuable part of their home's landscaping. Our collaborative approach ensures that every tree care business we partner with benefits from shared knowledge, operational excellence, and a unified vision for the future. As we grow, we are creating a thriving network of resilient businesses that will elevate the industry and enrich the landscapes we serve for generations to come.

Cheri Michaels, CEO of TreeServe, said, "Cyrus and Dane bring exceptional expertise that will elevate our operational performance and reinforce our commitment to safety. Their leadership will be instrumental in supporting our partners and clients as we scale. We're incredibly fortunate to have them on our team."

Cheri further said, "If you would like to reconnect with Cyrus or Dane and see what TreeServe is all about, visit our booth at TCIA this week."

"These appointments represent a pivotal step forward for TreeServe," said Michael Khutorsky, Senior Managing Director for Soundcore, leading the investment in TreeServe. "Cheri is assembling an industry leading team and building something truly distinctive at TreeServe."

About TreeServe, LLC

TreeServe was created in 2025 as a platform in the tree care services sector with the backing of Soundcore Capital Partners. The platform now operates four leading tree care service providers specializing in tree trimming and pruning, tree and stump removal, plant and shrub healthcare, and emergency and storm services. TreeServe is focused on high growth MSAs across the Northeast, Southeast, and Midwest United States. For more information, please visit www.calltreeserve.com or contact us at (904) 426-5502 , [email protected] .

TreeServe is actively seeking additional acquisitions. Please contact Danny New regarding new platforms and add-on opportunities for our existing portfolio, including TreeServe.

Danny New

Deal Origination

[email protected]

(212) 812-1198

About Soundcore

Soundcore Capital Partners was founded in 2015 by Jarrett Turner and is based in New York, NY. Soundcore is a thesis-driven private equity firm that specializes in buy-and-build investments in the lower middle-market that are headquartered in the United States and Canada. Soundcore has completed 105 acquisitions creating 13 platforms, across 33 U.S. states, and focuses primarily on business & outsourced services, industrial services, specialty manufacturing, and value-added distribution sectors. For more information, please visit www.soundcorecap.com.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Olt

[email protected]

(212) 812-1432

