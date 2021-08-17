Treez Named to 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Treez Named to Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 Tweet this

"We're thrilled to be included in this year's Inc. 5000 list which validates our commitment to deliver innovative cloud solutions that facilitate end-to-end commerce in the cannabis market," said John Yang, CEO, Treez. "This prestigious honor is proof of the growing momentum and market opportunity for our cloud platform that not only helps solve the challenging and real-world business problems of modern dispensaries but also enables them to scale their businesses. I want to also thank our team and our clients. By trusting and actively collaborating with us, our clients helped us grow while we helped them succeed."

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Treez is a leading enterprise cloud platform that streamlines the retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Delivered through a SaaS model, Treez provides the robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

Treez includes point of sale, dispensary inventory management, and omnichannel sales delivery solutions on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. This innovative platform also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog and real-time market insights. The extensible platform API also provides the smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem.

