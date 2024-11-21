Trellix Positioned as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Network Detection and Response by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Network Detection and Response (NDR) vendors.

Trellix, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Trellix as a technology leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix™ analysis of Network Detection and Response market.

The QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix™ delivers strategic insights to help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Trellix, the company delivering cybersecurity's broadest AI-powered platform, has been placed as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Network Detection and Response for its advanced AI-driven threat detection and response capabilities, tailored for complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Trellix NDR combines real-time insights and adaptive learning, enabling security teams to identify threats early in their lifecycle and mitigate them before they cause significant damage. The solution also seamlessly integrates with the broader Trellix Security Platform, empowering organizations to respond quickly to evolving threats across varied infrastructure landscapes.

"Trellix continuously innovates to protect our customers against the most advanced threats," said Gareth Maclachlan, Network and Collaboration Security GM, Trellix. "Our enhanced NDR solution delivers high-fidelity detections and eliminates blind spots to strengthen overall network visibility and fortify our customers' security postures."

QKS Group defines Network Detection and Response as "a solution which leverages non-signature-based techniques, including AI-driven analytics and zero-trust architecture, to continuously monitor, detect, and respond to suspicious activities within enterprise networks." NDR solutions provide automated and manual responses, incorporating advanced threat-hunting and incident response capabilities. The solution analyzes and correlates large volumes of network traffic and security events across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, aligning with the trend toward cloud-native security and enhancing overall network resilience.

"Trellix NDR's AI-powered detection and forensic capabilities offer a distinct advantage in identifying and neutralizing multi-stage threats," said Aiyaz Ahmed, Analyst at QKS Group. "The platform's ability to leverage deep packet inspection and behavioral analytics provides security teams with a detailed view of network activities, uncovering complex attack patterns across hybrid environments. By combining continuous threat intelligence with robust integrations into existing SIEM, SOAR, and platform security controls, Trellix offers an invaluable solution for organizations focused on fortifying their cybersecurity posture." Due to its outstanding capabilities in both technology excellence and customer impact, Trellix has been positioned as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Network Detection and Response," Aiyaz added.

The NDR market is advancing with greater integration into security platforms, offering comprehensive security across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. AI-driven automation is becoming imperative for faster, more efficient threat detection and response. The integration of AI and machine learning into NDR platforms is essential for automating threat detection and identifying both known and unknown threats. This trend is further driven by the sophistication and speed of cyberattacks, highlighting the necessity for proactive threat hunting and visibility across network traffic.

About Trellix:

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company's comprehensive, open and native cybersecurity platform helps organizations confronted by today's most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through artificial intelligence, automation, and analytics to empower over 50,000 business and government customers with responsibly architected security. More at https://trellix.com.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

