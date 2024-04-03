Trellus Achieves Milestone of 100,000 Local Deliveries

Same-day delivery company doubles lifetime deliveries in less than one year.

LONG BEACH, N.Y., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery, a logistics platform dedicated to supporting small businesses by providing fast and reliable delivery services, announces a significant milestone of surpassing 100,000 deliveries. This achievement marks a doubling of Trellus' total lifetime deliveries in less than one year , and underscores the company's commitment to facilitating commerce within local communities.

Trellus currently serves more than 60 business categories, highlighting the diverse needs of the local small business community. Trellus drivers deliver across Long Island and Westchester County seven days a week. Top delivery customers by volume include pharmacies, florists, farms, meal prep companies, chocolate shops, printers, wine and spirits stores, toy shops, pet stores, clothing retailers, and specialty food brands.

In an effort to further support local commerce, Trellus is preparing to launch a direct-to-consumer Marketplace later this Spring. The app will provide game-changing convenience for customers looking to shop local, providing access to an extensive selection of unique products with the added benefit of same-day delivery at checkout.

In preparation for the Local Marketplace launch, Trellus is currently 80 percent subscribed on its seed funding round. These initiatives follow closely behind Trellus' acquisition of the LocaLI Bred gift box brand .

Adam Haber, Co-Founder and CEO of Trellus, expressed his gratitude and vision for the future: "We couldn't have achieved 100,000 deliveries without our community of small businesses. Our partners' success is our success. With the upcoming launch of the Trellus Local Marketplace, we look forward to driving even more traffic to our partners and keeping more dollars in the local economy."

Small businesses interested in expanding their reach with Trellus can get started for free, with no contracts or commitments. Visit www.bytrellus.com/forbusinesses to learn more.

About Trellus Inc.

Headquartered in Nassau County, N.Y., Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery & Marketplace has created an integrated delivery system that makes it possible for local small and independent businesses to provide fast, reliable delivery. As a team of local business owners, Trellus understands the importance of small businesses to local economies, and supports local by keeping jobs, sales, and services in our communities. Learn more about Trellus at www.byTrellus.com or call 1.833.LocalLi (562-2554).

Contact:

Adam Haber

516.578.1815

[email protected]

SOURCE Trellus