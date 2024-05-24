Tremco CPG Launches Rising Stars Program in Cleveland, OH. Expanding Nationwide Initiative

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Tremco CPG announces the launch of its renowned Rising Stars program in Cleveland, OH, in collaboration with Cleveland Heights High School. With other national locations such as Brooklyn, NY, Newark, NJ, Boston, MA and Charlotte, NC Tremco CPG is proud to launch the program in its own backyard and the two-day event marked a significant step in expanding this initiative nationwide.

With the construction trades industry facing a chronic labor shortage, Rising Stars is designed to provide hands-on education with subject-matter experts, develop diverse skillsets, increase access to resources, and foster success for emerging professionals in the industry.

Open to young people 16 to 24 years old, the program provides participants with an overview of the career opportunities in construction and skilled trades. Participants are also introduced to key industry concepts through a blend of seminars and hands-on activities, with sessions covering topics that range from building science and the impacts of climate change to indoor air-quality and mock job interviews.

"Sometimes students don't know what they don't know. Being able to speak to them at such a young age and introduce them to construction is a great opportunity to engage them and get them involved," says Laura Brockman, Executive Vice President of Business Operations for Tremco CPG.

Rising Stars industry partners also can meet with – and recruit – these trained, eager young people looking to join the industry.

"There's a massive shortage of workers in the sector. Rising Stars is giving students exposure to real-world work experiences and opportunities to be able to meet and work side by side with professionals in the field. Plus, it's focused on things like the environment and sustainability, which we know are important to young people," says Randall McShepard, Vice President of Public Affairs and Chief Talent Officer at RPM International Inc.

The launch event spanned two days, with top executives from Tremco CPG and RPM Inc. as well as community and school district representatives. The event started at Tremco's Building Science Laboratory where school officials, community organizers and industry partners toured the facility and learned more about the Rising Stars program. The next day, event-goers met at Cleveland Heights High School to celebrate the official launch of the Rising Stars program in the Cleveland area.

"I think one of the great things about the Rising Stars program is it gives our students a foot into the door. A lot of students can be apprehensive to the unknown. By having early exposure, it breaks down barriers and builds confidence," says Cleveland Heights' Administrative Principal, Dr. Brandon Towns.

For more information and to participate in upcoming events, contact Tremco CPG Inc.'s Marketing Communications Senior Director, John Buckley at [email protected].

SOURCE Tremco