Tremor Technologies and its Value Proposition at Demotech's I LEAD Insurance Conference 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Petrelli, President, Demotech, is ecstatic to advise that Sean Bourgeois, Founder and CEO, Tremor Technologies, will share his thoughts at I LEAD Insurance Conference, August 18 – 20, 2019. Petrelli notes that "Technology and insurance optimally interact only if both facets can be concurrently maximized. Nothing benefits regional and specialty carriers and their reinsurers more than a carefully structured, competitively priced reinsurance program. This was Sean's vision for the placement of reinsurance. Sean and the Tremor Technologies team have built the solution."

Bourgeois notes "Our SmartMarkets utilize state-of-the-art auction technologies and optimization techniques to maximize gains from trade. Unless everybody involved in a relationship has the ability to benefit from the transaction and relationship, no one benefits. Educating the industry is critical to Tremor's capability to assist the industry. Having reviewed the agenda for I LEAD 2019, I concluded that it is a venue focused on providing C-suiters with the information and tools that they need. I look forward to being part of the event."

About Demotech's I LEAD Conference 2019: Facets of Leadership

Demotech presents the I LEAD 2019 Conference on August 18 – 20 at the Hilton Columbus at Easton. I LEAD is the premier conference for C-Suite insurance leaders. Demotech's program features speakers presenting facets of leadership of vital concern to leaders in the industry. Formerly known as the Super Regional P/C Insurer™ Conference, the event has sold out for the past two years. Visit www.ileadinsurance.com for event details.

About Tremor Technologies

Tremor Technologies designs, builds, and manages SmartMarkets. SmartMarkets utilize state-of-the-art auction technologies and optimization techniques to maximize gains from trade. Tremor is venture-backed and based in Greenwich, CT. Visit www.Tremor.co or inquire at hello@tremor.co.

