Trenchless Pipe Repairs LLC Now Part of the Vortex Companies

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies ("Vortex"), one of the nation's fastest growing trenchless infrastructure solutions provider, has acquired the assets of Trenchless Pipe Repairs LLC (TPR), a leading trenchless sewer and drain service company based in Sumner, Washington, according to Mike Vellano, CEO of Vortex.

Trenchless Pipe Repairs, LLC was acquired by the Vortex Companies, now giving them coast-to-coast reach.

Known for its reputation for being an environmentally friendly service company, TPR specializes in robotic cutting, cleaning and reinstatement services, Cured-in-Place Lining (CIPP), and trenchless infrastructure management. "We've always had an excellent relationship with TPR's owner, Nick Patrick, his reputation and the company's attention to service and quality is unmatched in the region," added Mr. Vellano.

TPR was founded in 2011, however Mr. Patrick brings nearly 25 years of trenchless service experience to Vortex family. "We are extremely excited to be a part of Vortex. Our approach to business is similar and our service offerings complement Vortex's line of trenchless products and industry solutions," said Nick Patrick, TPR's Founder and President. "Being a part of Vortex will give us added resources and technology to offer more solutions to our northwest customers."

As part of the Vortex Companies, Mr. Patrick's role will evolve into a National and Global Product Manager, where he will focus on promoting Vortex robotic systems and lining materials. "Nick's experience and knowledge of our Schwalm robotic system and our trenchless solutions is tremendous asset to us," added Mr. Vellano. "He will help continue to expand our business and add customers across multiple product lines and geographies."

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies deliver advanced trenchless technologies and turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. The Vortex Services division provides lining and coating solutions, pipe bursting, CCTV and inspection. The Vortex Products division develops and sells manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems, and high-speed drain cleaning tools.

The Vortex Companies remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of intelligent and economical trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by highly experienced and trained personnel. For more information go to: vortexcompanies.com.

About Trenchless Pipe Repairs, LLC

Founded in 2011, TPR is a Pacific NW based, environmentally friendly, trenchless service company, whose primary focus is on restoring aging sewer, storm and water infrastructure. TPR specializes in evaluating, planning and rehabilitating infrastructure through the use of pipeline robotics and cured-in-place pipe relining services. For more information, http://www.trenchlesspiperepairs.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kit Jones

713-269-2333

232286@email4pr.com

SOURCE Vortex Companies