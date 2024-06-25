Trend Micro #1 in Vulnerability Disclosure, Helping Prevent Breaches and Save Businesses Millions

Trend MicroTM Zero Day InitiativeTM (ZDI) is a cybersecurity secret weapon

DALLAS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it discovered a market-leading 60% of vulnerabilities worldwide in 2023 according to a new Omdia report.

To read the full Omdia report, Quantifying the Public Vulnerability Market: 2023 Edition, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/omdia-research

View PDF VULNERABILITY MARKET COVERAGE - 2023

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend Micro: "As our business operations, critical infrastructure, and daily lives increasingly rely on software, securing these systems has never been more crucial. Trend's Zero Day Initiative (ZDI), with its proactive and thorough approach to vulnerability disclosures, combined with our deep expertise, enables us to protect our customers faster than ever before. This leadership mitigates risks and translates into significant cost savings for enterprises, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing global cybersecurity and supporting business continuity."

Omdia provided an independent comparative analysis of 9 global vendors/organizations that publicly research and disclose vulnerabilities, analyzing 1,211 vulnerabilities disclosed and assigned a CVE in 2023.

Omdia found that Trend discloses over 2.5 times more vulnerabilities than its nearest rival. ZDI has been the world's largest vendor-agnostic bug bounty program for 16 consecutive years and has led the vulnerability management market since the first market analysis in 2007.

The knowledge and awareness that ZDI research imparts are baked into the Trend Vision OneTM platform, including capabilities like XDR, attack surface management (ASM), and virtual patching. This allows the company to protect its customers better and faster than the competition, including examples like network IPS protection as soon as a vulnerability is discovered and disclosed to the vendor—which is often weeks or even months before an official patch is released.

Overall, in 2023, Omdia found that 10% of all disclosed threats were classified as critical, 69% as high severity, 21% as medium, and less than 1% as low. These findings highlight the program's success in finding and addressing significant vulnerabilities.

The average cost of a data breach due to an initial access unpatched vulnerability reached an all-time high of $4.45 million in 2023. This figure underscores the significant financial impact of security incidents on organizations. Factors contributing to these costs include detection and escalation, notification, post-breach response, and lost business.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, the financial implications for organizations are becoming more severe. Proactive vulnerability management and timely disclosures, long advocated by Trend, are essential in mitigating these risks.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated