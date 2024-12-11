Trend Micro Achieves 100% Coverage Rate in MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations

Trend Vision One™ leaves attackers with nowhere to hide

DALLAS, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) announced its exceptional scores in the latest round of the MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations. The results reflected Trend's position at the forefront of global threat intelligence, with its flagship platform covering all major attack steps and all sub-steps in multiple categories.

To learn more about Trend's performance in the MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/campaigns/mitre-engenuity-evaluations.html

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "This year's evaluations more closely mirrored real-world scenarios than in years past, which was both a challenge and an opportunity to showcase the expertise we provide to customers. Security leaders look to these evaluations to ensure that they've got the best technology and people working for them around the clock. And the results are clear: Trend Vision One™ leaves attackers with nowhere to hide."

MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations appraise a solution's ability to detect targeted attacks leveraging known adversary behavior and recreating critical real-world attacks. This year's evaluations incorporate multiple smaller emulations for a more nuanced and targeted evaluation of defensive capabilities. Trend achieved standout results in each of the scenarios, which emulated ransomware attacks against Linux and MacOS as well as attacks from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea targeting MacOS.

Coverage rates excelled across the board:

100% analytic coverage for all major steps

100% analytic coverage in Linux and MacOS for all sub-steps

100% analytic coverage in server platform (Windows/Linux) for all sub-steps

99% analytic coverage for all sub-steps

Trend has been recognized as an industry leader in attack surface management, endpoint security, XDR, network analysis and visibility, and more. With results to match across all coverage categories, Trend Vision One™ demonstrates outstanding value.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

About MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations

ATT&CK® Evaluations is built on the backbone of MITRE's objective insight and conflict-free perspective. Cybersecurity vendors turn to the Evals program to improve their offerings and to provide defenders with insights into their product's capabilities and performance. Evals enables defenders to make better informed decisions on how to leverage the products that secure their networks. The program follows a rigorous, transparent methodology, using a collaborative, threat-informed, purple-teaming approach that brings together vendors and MITRE experts to evaluate solutions within the context of ATT&CK. In line with MITRE Engenuity's commitment to serve the public good, Evals results and threat emulation plans are freely accessible. https://attackevals.mitre-engenuity.org/

