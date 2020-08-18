Trend Micro Announces Best-in-Class Protection for Emerging 5G Private Networks and Edge Computing

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced its upcoming Mobile Network Security solution, which will accelerate digital innovation at the network edge by offering comprehensive network and endpoint protection for a new era of IoT and 5G private networks.

Service providers and system integrators are increasingly using shared and unlicensed products to build private mobile networks for their enterprise customers—driving new 5G and IoT-powered business opportunities at the edge.

"From shopping malls to airports and smart factories to enterprise campuses, private networks are emerging as an increasingly popular way to deliver business-critical applications at the network edge. However, the sheer complexity involved can create dangerous security gaps," said Akihiko Omikawa, executive vice president of IoT security for Trend Micro. "Trend Micro leveraged its decades of cross-functional cybersecurity experience to create Mobile Network Security, a comprehensive platform for protecting cellular networks and distrusted IoT devices. We're delighted to be collaborating with key industry stakeholders, like JCI US, to make this vision a reality."

Private networks are a natural choice for many enterprises, offering the prospect of low latency, low interference and high-security environments. However, CISOs are challenged by a lack of in-house skills capable of combining expertise in information technology (IT), operation technology (OT) and communication technology (CT) security.

The answer is Trend Micro Mobile Network Security, which is comprised of two key elements:

Network Protection (Trend Micro™ Virtual Network Function Suite): Built on the ETSI NFV framework to offer high-performance, low-latency virtualized network security across 4G/5G/NB-IoT/CAT-M. Network Protection offers north-south protection to secure all mobile and IoT devices on the private network and east-west protection to secure network traffic between edge computing apps and network segments. It features access control, virtual patching, intrusion prevention, URL filtering, malicious site/botnet C&C/malicious device blocking, app control and more.

Endpoint Protection: Comprehensive endpoint security for IoT devices provided in two form factors — physical SIM card and software Java applet. Endpoint Protection provides device whitelisting, geofencing, firmware integrity, IMSI/IMEI lockdown, zero touch provisioning, mutual authentication, on-demand TLS key generation, device isolation, data encryption, blockchain crypto and more.

Trend Micro is already partnering with several service providers on proof-of-concept trials with Mobile Network Security.

JCI US President and COO Greg Deickman said: "The JCI Group has long recognized the importance of the SIM card in driving improved IoT security and innovation at the network edge. We are pleased to be working with Trend Micro to develop SIM card solutions to augment their layered suite of products and services to secure enterprise endpoints and networks. With the close collaboration between JCI US and Trend Micro, we successfully delivered a POC at Southlands, a highly popular outdoor shopping center in Denver, CO, to secure consumers' mobile devices."

Trend Micro Mobile Network Security is expected to be released for general availability in March 2021. To find out more, please visit Connected Security in the 5G and IoT Era .

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.

About JCI US

Japan Communications Inc. was established in 1996 to fulfill an objective by Japan's Ministry of Communications to develop next-generation mobile communication as the foundation of Japan's economic growth. Following success as one of the world's first mobile enablers, in 2006, the company began global expansion in the United States market under the brand name Contour Networks. In 2019, all JCI Group companies in the US were merged to form JCI US Inc. Servicing the critical need for secure and reliable wireless data services, JCI is a key technology leader in the global communications space, and along with subsidiaries JCI US and JCI EU, has offices in Tokyo, Denver, Charleston, and Dublin. JCI is listed on Section One of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (9424.T).

