Trend Micro Strengthens AI Deployments for Enterprises and Governments with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated ( TYO: 4704 ; TSE: 4704 ) has launched multiple efforts to shape the future of AI implementation by enterprises and governments. The new solution, included in Trend Micro's Vision One™ Sovereign Private Cloud — powered by NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform — will allow organizations to maximize the potential of the AI era while maintaining business resilience.

Eva Chen, Co-Founder and CEO at Trend: "We are not just adapting to an AI-driven world: we are creating it, helping to ensure that any team can securely innovate without elevating risk. New technology implemented appropriately should improve business resilience rather than impair it. Just as we did with the advent of cloud security, we are pioneering AI for security and security for AI."

"Enterprises and governments are seeking ways to securely integrate AI into mission-critical systems while maintaining full control of proprietary data," said Justin Boitano, Vice President of Enterprise Products at NVIDIA. "The NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform provides the performance, reliability and security needed for advanced data protection and operational efficiency."

Adopting new technology can pose challenges, and leaders in business and governments worldwide are especially concerned with reducing risk at all levels during the process. Trend recognizes the importance of deploying generative AI and is collaborating with NVIDIA to develop strategies to secure generative AI to enable long-term business transformations. Shortsighted integration strategies that over prioritize early outcomes can lead to elevated risks of misconfigurations, vulnerabilities or data breaches.

A leading technology provider supporting systems across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, spoke under anonymity: "Organizations around the world that are required to maintain the most stringent data sovereignty and privacy requirements often cannot use public cloud-based AI. Now get the best of both worlds. These offerings are setting a new standard for securing AI implementations, and we are excited to be a part of this journey."

Trend is focused on understanding infrastructure changes, user behaviors and operational needs to safeguard data against both known and unknown risks at every stage of adoption in a new technological era.

Trend technology is certified to meet local compliance requirements in 175+ countries, making it a global leader in adapting to security regulations and protecting data sovereignty. Regardless of the customer environment—cloud, SaaS, on-premises, sovereign, private or AI data centers—Trend spans across Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud clouds and containers that can move around within different platforms.

GMI Cloud supports on-demand access to NVIDIA Tensor Core GPUs and is an AI technology partner with Trend Micro. Alex Yeh, CEO at GMI Cloud, said: "We have yet to see anyone introduce security capabilities at this level for AI technology. We value the ability to use the same AI security rules and platform to manage customers' AI data tools across any environment."

Trend's integration with the NVIDIA AI platform — including NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which includes NVIDIA NIM microservices, the NVIDIA Morpheus cybersecurity framework and more — meets use cases in demand today by enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure organizations worldwide that are seeking reliable and effective technology partners to guide AI implementation and operations.

AI for Security

Trend Vision One Companion, an AI assistant leveraging NVIDIA NIM microservices and accelerated computing, provides proactive threat detection and response, and sensitive data protection even in air-gapped environments, while accelerating productivity and response to adversaries.

NVIDIA NIM microservices and accelerated computing, provides proactive threat detection and response, and sensitive data protection even in air-gapped environments, while accelerating productivity and response to adversaries. Customers of Trend Vision One platform, leveraging NVIDIA Morpheus,benefit from extended detection and response (XDR) models that can process and classify larger volumes of user data better than ever—for faster threat and anomaly detections. This can help to de-noise and build up fingerprints from typical user behaviors, allowing human analysts to concentrate on the most important events.

Security for AI

Even the most tightly controlled organizations, like governments and critical infrastructure groups, can use AI without compromising data sovereignty with Trend Vision One Sovereign and Private Cloud integration with NVIDIA NIM microservices.

