Trend Micro Delivers Visibility to Entire Kill Chain by Uniting Global Threat Feeds and Generative AI-Powered Platform

News provided by

Trend Micro Incorporated

27 Nov, 2023, 08:10 ET

Best data will determine industry's most valuable AI engine, and Trend Micro takes the lead

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, announced today its latest evolution in generative AI: the integration of its leading global threat intelligence and millions of diverse sensor types to enhance outcomes for its flagship Trend Vision One™ cybersecurity platform.

In 2022, Trend handled over six trillion threat queries from customers across 65+ countries. Using AI trained on this data, Trend blocked more than 146 billion threats, three billion of which were ransomware.

Continue Reading

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "AI is only as strong as the data it's trained on. We have undisputed leadership in native threat intelligence that empowers us to simplify output for informed actions. Our approach represents our commitment to threat-informed cybersecurity, leveraging global insights to deliver the most intelligent AI in the industry."

The analyst community agrees data is critical to delivering improved AI outcomes in cybersecurity. A distinguished analyst at research firm IDC declares that "Data is the enabling infrastructure for security AI," and that "the key to enabling outcomes in security is not about the AI; it is about the data."

Trend's leadership in the industry stands on the unparalleled breadth and depth of its data collection. Its data diversity is characterized not just by volume but by high-quality analysis, curation and labeling to reveal impactful and highly usable insights.

Specifically, Trend leverages:

  • Global Insights: Trend Vision One™, the most informed and adaptive platform in cybersecurity, with threat insights captured by millions of sensors and trillions of threat queries from over 500,000 global commercial customers.
  • Diverse Telemetry Sources: Data from more sensor types—including endpoint, mobile, OT / IoT, server, network, cloud, email, identity, and more—delivers an unmatched and holistic security overview. Diverse telemetry sources provide data from all steps of the attack kill chain to boost AI capabilities.
  • Human Research Expertise: Locally curated and globally relevant threat data from 14 research labs and over 500 threat researchers around the world enhances global analysis and insights. Trend's partnership with global law enforcement on high-profile cases reinforces the value of its unique and detailed insights into cybercriminal activities.
  • The Zero Day Initiative™: The world's largest bug bounty program, driving vulnerability insights and protecting Trend customers up to 79 days ahead of the industry before a breach can occur on zero-day vulnerabilities.

To learn more about the AI-powered Trend Vision One™ platform, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/one-platform.html 

Cyber threats are borderless. Trend has the most geographically diverse customer base in the security industry, compiles the most comprehensive global threat intelligence, and reaches geographies through unrivaled local sensors that other vendors do not have comprehensive insights or access to.

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of AI-enabled threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

Also from this source

Trend Micro First to Market with AI-powered Cybersecurity Assistant for Security Teams

Trend Micro First to Market with AI-powered Cybersecurity Assistant for Security Teams

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the launch of its new generative AI tool, Trend...
Trend Micro Reports Earnings Results for Q3 2023 Marking 100 Consecutive Quarters of Profitable Growth

Trend Micro Reports Earnings Results for Q3 2023 Marking 100 Consecutive Quarters of Profitable Growth

Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced earnings results for the third quarter of fiscal year ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.