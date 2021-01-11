Trend Micro Goes Global to Find Entrepreneurs Set to Unlock the Smart Connected World

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the leader in cloud security, today announced that it has upped the stakes for its annual tech start-up pitch-off competition, the Forward Thinker Award, doubling the first-place cash prize to $20,000.

The competition, currently in its 4th year, was designed as an opportunity for future entrepreneurs to showcase their abilities annually at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Unlike previous versions of the competition, which were held at the CES event in Las Vegas and open only to CES attendees, this year the competition will be open to everyone in a global search for the tech talent of tomorrow.

The competition is designed and run by Trend Forward Capital, Trend Micro Inc.'s venture capital partner. The Forward Thinker Award serves as an opportunity for the entrepreneurial stars of tomorrow to shine and make a name for themselves and their nascent businesses.

"As we look forward to a brighter 2021, technology innovation will be absolutely critical to helping the world rebound from the crisis over the coming years—driving productivity, growth and countless benefits for society and business," said Trend Forward Capital Investment Partner Jonathan Chang. "Our Forward Thinker Award has never been more relevant, or important. We've seen some fantastic entries over the past four years, and we hope that the changes made this year will help attract an even wider range of participants."

Of those competing, four finalists will be announced by February 22, 2021 and invited by the Trend Forward Capital team to pitch on March 10, 2021. The judging panel responsible for selecting the winner and runner-up will consist of experienced industry experts and investors. Previous judges have included investors from Microsoft, Propel Venture Partners, 500 Startups, OMERS, BlackBerry, HAX, BDC, and Taiwan Tech Arena.

The Forward Thinker Award winner will receive $20,000 cash prize, while the runner-up will be awarded $10,000. The competition is open to all and submission instructions can be found at www.TrendForward.com/forward-thinker.html. Applicants will be asked to submit a 60-second video and pitch deck here. The application deadline is February 10, 2021.

About Trend Forward Capital

Trend Forward Capital is a venture capital firm obsessed with scaling innovative technology with a purpose. With a flexible approach providing funding, business expertise, and access to a global network of resources Trend Forward Capital fills the gaps for start-ups, amplifying their business and making sure their success is sustainable. Visit www.TrendForward.com for more info.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com

