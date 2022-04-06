Trend Micro Named a Leader in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

DALLAS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) today announced it has been named as a Leader in Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) by Forrester. Trend Micro believes this report provides recognition of the company's focus on innovation, customer centricity and endpoint security. Trend Micro was one of only three vendors named a Leader in EDR by Forrester.

To read a full copy of the report, The Forrester Wave™: Detection and Response (EDR), Q2 2022, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/forrester-wave-edr

"As the intersection between data, devices and users, the enterprise endpoint has become a favored target of attack by cybercriminals," said Jon Clay, vice president of threat intelligence at Trend Micro. "But most attacks today move beyond the endpoint. That's why we offer EDR as part of a broader, single-platform XDR solution designed to offer comprehensive threat detection and response across the entire infrastructure while reducing complexity and effort for overworked SOC teams."

Trend Micro received no 1/5 scores in any evaluation criteria and received a 5/5 score for nine of the criteria including investigation capabilities, ATT&CK alignment, extended capabilities and innovation roadmap. Trend Micro believes the strengths illustrated in the report align with Forrester's stance on the value of high-quality analysis.

Per Forrester's report: "Analysis is the most time-consuming part of the incident response process. To improve the analyst experience, clients should prioritize vendors that provide relevant, streamlined context for investigation and threat hunting by linking events together, providing timely threat intelligence, and leveraging dynamic risk scoring for processes, MITRE ATT&CK techniques, etc."

As a Leader in EDR, we believe this recognition demonstrates that Trend Micro is dedicated to delivering on customers' current and evolving detection and response needs.

"Trend Micro innovates far beyond its public perception…" the report stated. "Reference customers highlight the interoperability between different parts of the portfolio as a key differentiator."

The report follows Trend Micro's recognition as a Leader in The Forrester New Wave™: Extended Detection and Response (XDR) Providers, Q4 2021, The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021, and The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Email Security, Q2 2021.

