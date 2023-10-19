Trend Micro Named a Leader in Endpoint Security

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) today announced its recognition by Forrester as a Leader in endpoint security. The independent market analysis states that "Trend Micro is the veteran that leads with a full-featured endpoint security offering…Trend Micro has continually worked to ensure features function in both environments. This has helped it maintain high customer loyalty for enterprises of all levels on a global basis."  

To read The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security, Q4 2023 in full, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/explore/forrester-wave-xdr

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "Do you have a handle on your organization's enterprise attack surface, including endpoints and every asset beyond that? In order to reduce risk, you have to be able to see it. Our platform provides the broadest visibility in the industry, and endpoint is a critical element of that strength."

Trend Micro received a maximum possible score of 5.0 in 12 of Forrester's evaluation criteria: exploit prevention, malware prevention, identity protection, network threat detection, application control, mobile device security, endpoint performance impact, innovation, roadmap, adoption, revenue and number of customers.

Forrester's report notes that "Trend Micro has benefitted from consistent protection of endpoints," and that Trend "maintains a high level of investment in innovation," and has a roadmap that continues to "ensure endpoint protection is foundational to all its enterprise security offerings." Other notes from the report include:

  • "Attack prevention engines have been a staple of customers who want an endpoint security solution 'that just works'"
  • "Trend Micro is a good fit for customers who want a consistently strong endpoint protection platform that can support evolving to XDR"

Trend Vision One™ – Endpoint Security offers threat protection, detection and response across endpoints, servers and cloud workloads—for on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

A comprehensive range of threat detection capabilities includes high-fidelity machine learning at pre-execution and runtime, behavioral analysis, app control, ransomware rollback and much more.

Integrated EDR delivers prioritized, actionable alerting for accelerated incident response alongside threat hunting. Virtual patching leverages Zero Day Initiative intelligence to protect endpoints from unknown threats, and cloud-native security protects and monitors for suspicious activity across containers and workloads.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.  

