Trend Micro Named a Leader in Worldwide Consumer Digital Life Protection by IDC MarketScape

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC Marketscape: WorldwideConsumer Digital Life Protection 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52976725, October 2025).

Frank Kuo, Chief Consumer Business Officer at Trend: "We are thrilled to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Leader in Consumer Digital Life Protection. It is the intersection of understanding current and future threats, coupled with innovative solutions and deep customer knowledge, that fuels our strategy to protect consumers from the threats of today and tomorrow."

According to the report, "Trend Micro is one of the established global cybersecurity companies focused on protecting digital lives by ensuring the safe exchange of information across connected devices and online activities." The report went on to say, "Trend Micro's ability to deliver protection through advanced technologies and through its deep and long-standing threat research operations are its key strengths."

Additionally, the report highlighted the following:

"The first cybersecurity vendor to deliver a dedicated anti-scam solution, Trend Micro's offerings include features such as threat detection and scam prevention powered by real-time AI, proactive privacy protection, and tools for securing multiple devices under a unified platform." According to the IDC MarketScape: "Trend Micro is a practical choice for individuals, families, and SOHO users seeking accessible and effective digital life protection. It's real-time AI-powered threat detection and proactive privacy safeguards – including modern anti-scam protection – make it particularly suitable for consumers and SOHO users who value straightforward solutions that protect sensitive data and devices while lowering their risk of becoming victims of scams."

