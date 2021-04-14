Trend Micro Offerings Are FedRAMP Authorized and Available on AWS

DALLAS, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the leader in cloud security, now offers two new FedRAMP1 authorized cloud security services running on AWS GovCloud. These offerings further the company's long-standing commitment to help U.S government agencies accelerate their digital transformation and overall security posture.

For more information on how Trend Micro empowers agencies to use modern cloud technologies with an emphasis on security and protection of federal information, visit here.

According to Gartner2, the public sector vertical will "incorporate cloud services, software-defined networks, and hyper-automation in technology and virtual desktops to ensure maximum flexibility in transitioning staff in and out of government offices according to fluctuations in COVID-19 levels."

Trend Micro's global expertise in cloud workload protection offers government customers a single purpose-built solution for virtual, cloud and container environments. The new services are optimized for AWS environments and provide automated protection via simplified deployment, rich APIs across multi-cloud environments and consistent, context-aware policies.

"We are committed to supporting our AWS Partners as they help customers leverage the cloud in order to meet their missions," said Sandy Carter, Vice President of Partners and Programs, AWS. "I applaud our partners Carahsoft, Smartronix, and Trend Micro for providing public sector customers with trusted security services to help them fast track their AWS cloud adoption, while maintaining continuity of operations, and FedRAMP compliance."

Trend Micro Deep SecurityTM for Government by Smartronix provides comprehensive security in a single solution that is built to protect sensitive workloads in Smartronix's FedRAMP authorized environment.

"Government agencies are accelerating their journey to the cloud to save taxpayer dollars, drive greater IT efficiencies and become more agile in what they do. But this threatens to expand the attack surface and expose these organizations to increased cyber-risk," said Kevin Simzer, COO of Trend Micro. "We have a strategic partnership with Smartronix who will go the final mile with these specific customers to help mitigate these risks and maximize AWS cloud investments."

Public sector organizations have multiple options to leverage Trend Micro's cloud security technologies via Smartronix' FedRAMP authorized Cloud Assured Managed Services platform. It can be delivered as a fully managed service, supported by Smartronix, or as a SaaS solution.

"Smartronix continues to support the increased demand for secure and compliant cloud solutions required by our government customers to meet their mission needs," said Peter LaMontagne, CEO of Smartronix. "Partnering with Trend Micro enables Smartronix to deliver a differentiated solution through a SaaS deployment and managed services model, via our FedRAMP authorized Cloud Assured Managed Services platform."

Smartronix was acknowledged as a Leader for the third time in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide report.3

The new Trend Micro Deep Security™ for Government by Smartronix is available through Carahsoft Technology Corp. and will soon be listed on AWS Marketplace.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com .

1 The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a government-wide program to provide a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services

2 Gartner, Predicts 2021: Governments Tackle Transformation Out of Necessity, 11/19/20

3 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, 5/4/2020

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

Related Links

www.trendmicro.com

