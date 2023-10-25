Trend Micro Recognizes Visionary Customers with New Awards Program

Celebrating cybersecurity excellence with hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the winners of the 2023 Trend Global Customer Awards, recognizing partners who have demonstrated unwavering commitment and driving innovations to shape a safer digital future.

Eva Chen, CEO at Trend: "We are honored to be the trusted voice in cybersecurity that organizations and governments rely on to help assess their business risk level resulting from cyber threats. This award is significant because leaders recognize leaders, and we intentionally surround ourselves with the industry's finest. Customers were selected for these awards because of their demonstrated understanding of the importance of remaining vigilant in cybersecurity and staying on top of emerging trends."

The most influential and engaged customers are chosen from 500,000 customers worldwide. Customers were evaluated on criteria that included engagement with customer communities, contributions to product development, and overall contributions to help the community achieve better security.

"At Panasonic, we are committed to cybersecurity excellence, empowering our businesses to thrive securely in the digital age," said Samer Mansour, Chief Information Security Officer for Panasonic Corporation of North America. "We are proud to be recognized for our innovative use of Trend Micro's solutions and the ways they help us continuously improve the safeguarding of our people and digital assets each day."

"We have worked diligently to protect our company, our teammates, and our customers from the evolving world of cyber risk. Partnerships like ours with TrendMicro have proven to be an important part of our success," said Tom Corridon, Chief Information Security Officer Bridgestone Americas. "We're honored to be this year's recipient of the Visionary Award and look forward to continued collaboration with TrendMicro."

The key categories and winners include:

Customer Visionary: Organizations that lead, collaborate, and guide Trend and the wider cybersecurity community. Award Winner: Bridgestone Americas

Customer Excellence: Organizations that push boundaries and create unique solutions that benefit all. Award Winner: Decathlon Digital

Customer Innovator: Industry leaders that demonstrate novel ways of using Trend products to safeguard their organizations. Award Winner: Panasonic Corporation of North America

Customer Cybersecurity Leader: Customers who display cybersecurity leadership and a commitment to protecting their organization from threats. Award Winner: Steelcase

With over 35 years as a leader in cybersecurity, the Trend Global Customer Awards is a new initiative designed to recognize leadership, innovation, collaboration, and excellence in cybersecurity. Winners celebrated their recognition during Security Awareness Month in October.

For more information on the stories of our customers, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_ca/about/customer-stories.html

