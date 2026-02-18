Trend Micro Reports Earnings Results for Q4 2025 and FY 2025

Highest-ever quarterly Net Revenue

Highest-ever Net Revenue and Operating Income for the full year

Growth fueled by TrendAI Vision One™ with an increase of 58% YoY in large enterprise platform annual recurring revenue (ARR)*

TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704;TSE: 4704), the largest global cybersecurity company headquartered outside the U.S., today announced earnings results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, ending December 31, 2025, reporting 5% and 1% year-over-year net sales growth**, respectively.

Fiscal year 2025 saw the highest ever full year net revenue and operating income, hitting ¥276B and ¥58B, respectively. Powered by solid Q4 performance, total company annual recurring revenue grew to U.S. $1.7B***, balanced with continued improvement of operating margin at 21%** for 2025.

Eva Chen, co-founder and CEO at Trend Micro: "AI has fundamentally changed every aspect of the modern world. Generative and agentic AI has shifted the value of software from an information advantage to a decision advantage, where decision authority and trust are paramount making proactive security essential in the AI-era. Aligned to our strategy of intercepting new technologies like cloud & AI early, Trend has transformed into a new structure to align with the evolving AI-centric buying needs across enterprises and consumers."

Trend's enterprise business saw net sales growth of 8% YoY** in Q4, closing out 2025 with enterprise ARR up 2%, surpassing $1.3B***. Platform adoption and expansion continues to propel sales as enterprises seek tool consolidation and proactive security to manage risk and remain ahead of accelerating AI-driven cyber threats. Up 58% in Q4, large enterprise platform ARR reached $467M*, with 1K new customers attached in 2025.

Q4 saw the launch of TrendAI Vision One™ for service providers, focused on delivering the platform capabilities to key strategic MSP and MSSP partners, with more than 190 now actively selling the platform with 4x average ARR per partner***. Small enterprises are benefiting from the agentic AI-powered cybersecurity platform that eases workloads for resource-restricted teams, with demand generating a 2% increase in ARR*** for 2025.

Trend's consumer business continues to see strong adoption of its Beyond Device Protection (Digital Life Protection) offering with 11% YoY sales growth**** maintaining overall revenue through Q4. Driven in large part by the continued strong adoption of ScamCheck, which saw downloads growing 107%, with 141k downloads in Q4 alone. Despite this, the aftereffects of previous payment processing challenges continued to impact the overall revenue of Trend's consumer business throughout the year, resulting in a 9% YoY decline in net sales for 2025**.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend Micro: "We finished 2025 with a solid Q4, with growth continuing to be propelled by our enterprise cybersecurity platform. With continued focus on operating efficiencies, in 2026 we will transform our go-to-market and invest in growth to maximize the AI market opportunity."

For this quarter, Trend Micro posted consolidated net sales of 73,230 million Yen (or US $474 million, 154.22 JPY = 1USD). The company posted operating income of 13,303 million Yen (or US $86 million) and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 7,580 million Yen (or US $49million) for the quarter.

Based on information currently available to the company, consolidated net sales for the year ending December 31, 2026 are expected to be 301,500 million Yen (or US $ 1,932 million, based on an exchange rate of 156 JPY = 1 USD). Operating income and net income attributable to owners of the parent company are expected to be 56,400 million Yen (or US $361 million) and 36,600 million Yen (or US $234 million), respectively.

Key business updates in Q4 2025

Innovative: Trend nurtures a culture of innovation to drive advancements across its cybersecurity platform.

Launched end-to-end protection for agentic AI systems with NVIDIA

Partnered with Winstron Digital Technology Holding Company to launch Magna AI, a full-value-chain global enterprise AI transformation factory

Introduced the most comprehensive offering for Enterprise AI Risk Management, TrendAI Vision One™ AI Security Package

Trusted: Trend is a trusted partner to the customers and communities that it serves.

Awarded over $1,000,000 to ethical hackers for discovering and disclosing 73 unique zero-day vulnerabilities at TrendAI Zero Day Initiative™ (ZDI) Pwn2Own event

Published critical research warning of scams reaching an unprecedented AI-driven scale as automation reshapes how fraudsters target victims

Announced a partnership with the UK's leading fraud prevention service, Cifas, to combat identity fraud and online scams

Global: Trend has the most geographically diverse customers in the industry, with millions of sensors powering the TrendAI Vision One™ platform for superior attack surface risk management.

Trend Micro was awarded the following patents in Q4 2025:

Patent No. Issue Date Title 12495056 12/09/2025 Scanning of security logs to detect data indicative of cyber threats 12511437 12/30/2025 Chat detection and response for enterprise data security 12511828 12/30/2025 Scanning of interactable objects of virtual worlds 12511391 12/30/2025 Detection of bring your own vulnerable driver attacks in windows-based systems

*TrendAI Vision One™ Platform + Platform Cyber Services **Actual currency in Yen *** ARR at constant currency **** Gross sales in constant currency in USD

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information between people, governments, and enterprises.

Trend leverages security expertise and AI to protect more than 500,000 enterprises and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, endpoints, and devices worldwide. At the core is TrendAI Vision One™, the only AI-powered enterprise cybersecurity platform that centralizes cyber risk exposure management and security operations, delivering layered protection across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The unmatched threat intelligence delivered by Trend empowers organizations to proactively defend against hundreds of millions of threats every day. Proactive security starts here. TrendMicro.com

