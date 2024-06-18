Trend Micro Scores 100% on Attack Visibility in Latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations

AI-powered platform enables 24/7 monitoring and analysis, provides stronger detection and faster response

DALLAS, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced its strong performance in threat detection and high actionability rating in the latest MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluations report for managed services.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "Not all services are created equal. MITRE set us up against multiple attack scenarios in the style of real-world adversary groups, and our attack visibility earned a perfect score across all major steps. The message is simple: Trend's MDR reduces the burden and time to identify, investigate, and respond to threats."

Enterprises worldwide are realizing the value of managed detection and response (MDR). More than 3,000 enterprise customers rely on Trend's managed services for critical security operations work. MITRE Engenuity's ATT&CK® Evaluations appraise a solution's ability to detect targeted attacks leveraging known adversary behavior, closely mirroring advanced real-world attacks.

This year's evaluation, conducted in early 2024, focused on the tactics, techniques, and procedures of state-aligned group menuPass (aka APT10) and ransomware-as-a-service collective BlackCat/AlphV.

Trend's MDR capabilities detected 15/15 major attack steps—100% visibility—with 86% of these steps analyzed in an actionable way. The report also revealed Trend's service minimized the number of alerts flagged to users, which can help reduce analyst fatigue and prevent human error that may impact detection or response.

Trend offers MDR as part of its flagship Trend Vision One™ platform, protecting thousands of global customers by enabling rapid detection and containment of threats before they can spread.

Trend's MDR service offers:

The most native telemetry of any MDR service today, for high fidelity detections, strong correlations and rich context

AI-powered plain language alert explanations and response recommendations to accelerate Mean Time to Understand and Mean Time to Respond

World-leading threat intelligence from Trend™ Research and our Trend Micro™ Zero-Day Initiative™ (ZDI)

Trend products have achieved a 100% detection rate in MITRE Engenuity's ATT&CK® Evaluations since 2020.

To learn more about Trend's industry-leading security service, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/research/24/f/mitre-enginuity-attack-evaluations.html

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

