Trend Micro to Participate at the 2021 RSA Conference

DALLAS, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced its participation at the 2021 RSA Conference, May 17th - 20th, 2021. Attendees can visit the virtual booth to learn the latest on protecting against threats in today's rapidly changing environment and attend sessions with Trend Micro's industry experts.

Trend Micro is continually innovating to better anticipate and protect against emerging threats. At the heart of the company's cybersecurity platform, Trend Micro Vision One, delivers visibility and cross detection and response (XDR). It uses telemetry across endpoints, email, cloud workloads and networks to provide correlated detections and built-in threat intelligence for faster response.

For more information on Trend Micro Vision One: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/detection-response.html

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

