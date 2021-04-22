Trend Micro Transforms Channel Program to Advance Cloud Security and Services

DALLAS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced a major refresh of the Trend Micro partner program that provide more cloud services resources and rewards partners with additional discounts for enabling organizations to better secure public cloud computing environments.

The objective of the revamped program is to make it more profitable for partners that work with customers to deploy best-in-class Trend Micro cloud security services via our authorized distributors and the AWS Marketplace or the AWS Consulting Partner Private Offer (CPPO) program, through which many cloud-native partners already resell AWS services.

Digital transformation has surged over the past year as organizations shift workloads to the cloud to support remote working, optimize business processes and drive innovative business strategies to engage customers. Channel partners supporting these organizations need a cybersecurity partner they can trust to help them secure a wide range of application environments with confidence.

"As a leader in cloud security, Trend Micro is that trusted partner. While there is plenty in our new partner program for our solution providers, we've turned the page in a new chapter of support for cloud-first channel businesses," said Louise McEvoy, Vice President of U.S. Channels for Trend Micro. "Our new program increases partner profits, provides platforms and tools for partners to build their cloud services, and adds new, streamlined procurement options to help partners meet customers' needs and build long-term relationships. We've listened to our partners and evolved our program to advance their cloud security practice and service offerings to help our joint customers operate efficiently in this ever-changing time."

The cornerstones of the cloud-first partner program are:

A cloud-first focus on partners that provide cloud services. The new program offers partners service-oriented pre-sales support, co-selling tools, and free access to Trend Micro's cloud security posture management solution, Cloud One – Conformity, that can accelerate and automate well-architected security assessments.

on partners that provide cloud services. The new program offers partners service-oriented pre-sales support, co-selling tools, and free access to Trend Micro's cloud security posture management solution, Cloud One – Conformity, that can accelerate and automate well-architected security assessments. Increased deal registration discounts to protect margins for partners who register opportunities and actively work with us to bring customer success.

to protect margins for partners who register opportunities and actively work with us to bring customer success. Cloud marketplace bundles and security services enablement: Trend Micro's cloud-first program and new enablement platforms will enable partners to build their cloud service bundles and grow their businesses more profitably on the AWS Marketplace. Our partners are entitled to full use of our new white-label cybersecurity assessment services, cloud risk assessment tool, and can enroll in the Trend Micro professional service partner program.

Trend Micro's cloud-first program and new enablement platforms will enable partners to build their cloud service bundles and grow their businesses more profitably on the AWS Marketplace. Our partners are entitled to full use of our new white-label cybersecurity assessment services, cloud risk assessment tool, and can enroll in the Trend Micro professional service partner program. Early Warning Services: The Trend Micro Vision One platform allows Trend Micro's Incident & Response teams to proactively provide joint customers with threat intelligence and risks through daily scanning for indicators of compromise (IoC) related to notable targeted attacks. It opens a path for partners to build their services to help customers respond to and mitigate threats quickly and efficiently.

The Trend Micro Vision One platform allows Trend Micro's Incident & Response teams to proactively provide joint customers with threat intelligence and risks through daily scanning for indicators of compromise (IoC) related to notable targeted attacks. It opens a path for partners to build their services to help customers respond to and mitigate threats quickly and efficiently. Commitment to simplicity and flexibility that shifts compensation from a tier-based standard discount model to a flat standard discount for all partner types.

"In recent years, Presidio has made the strategic decision to grow our cloud-based business. We have been partners with Trend Micro for many years, and the changes they are making ensures that our partnership will only grow stronger" said Jon Jensen, vice president of cybersecurity for Presidio. "Together, we've closed a number of AWS consulting partner private offers (CPPO) and recognize the flexibility and profitability of Trend Micro's cloud-first channel model offers."

Trend Micro's channel strategy has been recognized with multiple accolades including four separate achievements just this year from CRN including a 5-star rating in its 2021 partner program guide, recognitions on the Top 100 Coolest Cloud Companies list and Top 100 Security Companies list, and Louise McEvoy being named to the 2021 Channel Chiefs list. In addition, the company was named as a Champion in the Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix for 2020 for the increased investment in its channel-first strategy to help partners drive SaaS business across its portfolio.

For more information about the Trend Micro partner program and partnership opportunities, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/partners/channel-partners.html.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com .

