Trend Micro U.S. Channel Leader Recognized as 2021 CRN® Channel Chief

"We are continuously adapting our program to respond to the changing market dynamics and to meet our partners' needs. Under Louise's leadership, our channel program has been refreshed to enable and reward our partners for their cloud business, keeping it highly competitive and lucrative for our partners," said Hernan Armbruster, vice president of Americas Sales. "Louise's recognition to CRN's Channel Chiefs is a reflection of her expertise, leadership and commitment. Louise's professionalism, passion and drive make her an amazing leader and a role model for Trenders worldwide."

This nomination follows several other accolades Trend Micro's channel program has recently earned. In 2020, market analyst firm Canalys, recognized Trend Micro's commitment to the channel and named the company a channel "Champion." Earlier this year, CRN named Trend Micro one of the 100 Coolest Cloud Companies for 2021 for both its partner and product solutions for the cloud.

"CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list includes the industry's biggest channel evangelists, a group of individuals who work tirelessly on behalf of their partners and drive growth through the development of strong partner programs and innovative business strategies that help bring business-critical solutions to market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Channel Company is proud to recognize these channel influencers and looks forward to following their continued success."

CRN's 2021 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com





About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

