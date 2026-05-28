TrendAI™ Advances Three Strategic Pillars to Address Enterprise Cybersecurity in the AI Era

COMPUTEX 2026 to Showcase Cyber Risk Quantification, Cybersecurity Digital Twin, AI Governance

DALLAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendAI™, the enterprise cybersecurity business from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced strategic business transformations including organizational evolution, platform strategy enhancement, and partner ecosystem cultivation. The company will showcase its latest solutions for AI governance and enhanced AI asset visibility at COMPUTEX 2026, demonstrating how security investments can serve as direct business enablers.

The initiatives are designed to position TrendAI™ as the trusted security partner for enterprises navigating the risks and opportunities of the AI era. AI is reshaping the rules of enterprise innovation and R&D. According to Gartner forecasts, global AI spending is projected to surpass USD 3.3 trillion by 2029. Yet as adoption accelerates rapidly, enterprises face unprecedented cybersecurity challenges — from fragmented AI tools and resource constraints to mounting AI governance complexity. To address these pressures,

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™: "AI can now identify vulnerabilities in minutes, while coding agents and AI development tools are expanding the attack surface. TrendAI™ marks a fundamental shift in how Trend Micro approaches enterprise security — one that goes beyond using AI to strengthen defenses, to actively securing AI itself. We are committed to helping enterprises move from reactive threat response to proactive risk prediction and management."

To address enterprises' cybersecurity needs in the AI era, TrendAI™ integrates nearly 40 years of Trend Micro's technology, innovation, and resources, focusing on customers' most pressing AI security needs across three key strategic directions:

Organizational Evolution: Through organizational and talent integration, TrendAI™ closely aligns core functions — including sales, marketing, product, and research — to build a platform-centric, customer-first, AI-powered team, enabling clients to detect and respond to risks more swiftly in the AI era.

Platform Strategy: TrendAI Vision One™ is an integrated cybersecurity platform designed for the complex attack surfaces of the AI era. Designed around the principle of "consolidate, integrate, and eliminate complexity," the platform empowers security teams to streamline fragmented workflows, extend protection coverage, and strengthen operational resilience — without the need to rebuild existing SOC infrastructure.

Partner Ecosystem Development: As AI accelerates risk evolution, no organization can address the threat landscape alone. TrendAI™ is building a partner ecosystem that brings together model capabilities, platform technologies, threat research, and global market expertise, helping enterprises develop more comprehensive AI security capabilities. Most recently, a collaboration with Anthropic further strengthens TrendAI™'s ability to help enterprises proactively manage AI risk and accelerate the deployment of trustworthy AI.

Rising to the New AI Security Landscape: TrendAI™ COMPUTEX Showcase Highlights

At COMPUTEX 2026, TrendAI™ will showcase its latest enterprise-grade security solutions, anchored by TrendAI Vision One™. The demonstrations will address three critical priorities for enterprises navigating AI adoption: reducing operational complexity, strengthening risk governance, and accelerating the path from AI strategy to execution.

Translating Cybersecurity Risk into Quantifiable Business Impact

Enterprises today are overwhelmed by the volume of vulnerabilities, exposures, and alerts — the challenge is no longer gathering information, but determining which risks pose the greatest threat to business operations, financial performance, and customer trust. TrendAI Vision One™ addresses this through its Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) capability, converting technical risk data into business impact metrics that are meaningful at the board level. Combined with continuous risk quantification and contextual analysis, the platform enables leadership teams to prioritize investments based on business impact and act with greater speed and confidence.

Validating Real Attack Risks in a controlled Environment

The window between vulnerability discovery and active exploitation is narrowing as AI accelerates attack speed. TrendAI Vision One™'s Cybersecurity Digital Twin enables enterprises to simulate attack paths and validate defense effectiveness within virtualized environments — without disrupting live operations. By distinguishing between theoretical exposure and active threats, organizations can elevate security validation from periodic assessments to a continuously operating, proactive defense posture.

Establishing AI Asset Visibility, Agentic Governance, and Supply Chain Protection

The proliferation of desktop agents, browser extensions, and SaaS AI tools has made Shadow AI one of the most pressing risks in the modern enterprise. Organizations must go beyond identifying who is using AI — they need full visibility into whether sensitive data is being exposed, and whether AI agents operating across enterprise systems are introducing risks of over-authorization or uncontrolled data access. TrendAI™ tackles these challenges through a suite of capabilities including AI Risk Insights, Agentic Governance Gateway (AGG), AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM), Zero Day Initiative vulnerability research, and AI-driven detection and remediation — giving enterprises the tools to turn unseen AI risks into governed, manageable assets.

For more information on TrendAI™ at COMPUTEX, visit booth L0417a on the 4th Floor of Hall 1, Nangang Exhibition Center, from June 2–5: https://trend-tw.com/LLpU8/PRcptx26

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities to infrastructure to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. Through deep ecosystem partnerships with market leaders like NVIDIA, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, TrendAI™ empowers your organization to securely drive forward at the speed of AI. AI Fearlessly. Learn more at trendaisecurity.com.

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated