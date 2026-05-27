TrendAI™ is recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms

Named a Leader in Endpoint Protection Platforms 21 times in a row

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendAI™, the enterprise cybersecurity business from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), has announced that it has been recognized 21 consecutive times as a Leader in Endpoint Protection Platforms* by Gartner. No other vendor has been named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for 21 times in this category.

Rachel Jin, Head of TrendAI™: "To us, the latest recognition from Gartner reflects the excellence we strive for in everything we build. Our strategic vision, commitment to our customers, human expertise, and innovation in AI security are all critical components to our success."

In the accompanying EPP Critical Capabilities document**, TrendAI™ scored the highest in two of the three use cases (Workspace Security, On-premises Endpoint Protection Management) among all vendors and scored second highest in the third (Core Endpoint Protection).

What we believe this means for TrendAI™ customers

Secure with confidence and proven intelligence: Drive faster, more precise protection with comprehensive threat intelligence from the TrendAI™ Zero Day Initiative™ (ZDI), the world's largest vendor-agnostic bug bounty program. Inform and empower teams to prevent threats up to 96 days before the first patch by accessing pre-disclosure vulnerability reporting.

Get complete visibility with one platform: Simplify and scale your security operations with TrendAI Vision One™ by unifying solutions, tools, and dashboards. Outpace adversaries with powerful integrated cyber risk exposure management, XDR, and endpoint protection capabilities driven by AI to visualize, prioritize, and mitigate risk proactively. Close exposure gaps faster while cutting through alert noise, breaking silos, and reducing cost.

Achieve full-spectrum protection and compliance: Every endpoint. Every environment. Stay proactively secure with the broad protection your audit team needs while avoiding coverage gaps. Most enterprises run hybrid estates: cloud, on-premises, legacy OS, air-gapped OT, and virtual desktops. Cover them all under one policy framework. Achieve compliance across deployment models, reducing the risk of exceptions that create audit findings.

Outpace adversaries and AI-powered threats: TrendAI Vision One™ is built to evolve with the threat landscape, delivering endpoint-native capabilities that integrate seamlessly into the broader platform. Recent enhancements in data security, attack path mapping, and adaptive protection directly address what we're hearing from EPP customers today. And we're looking ahead to the challenges shaping the future of cybersecurity.

Customers want technology partners they can trust. TrendAI Vision One™ converges protection across endpoint, AI, email, cloud, network, identity, mobile, OT, and IoT. Leveraging AI-driven detection, correlation, and response across the entire attack surface, enables customers to secure their organizations faster and more proactively.

Tom Petkoff, Senior Network Manager at Step2: "If I were spending all my time on these conventional threats, like phishing attacks and ransomware, I would not be concentrating on the higher priorities like threats from AI. With [TrendAI™] in my arsenal, I can concentrate on the bigger picture."

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Deepak Mishra, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Nikul Patel, 27 May 2026

**Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Nikul Patel, Evgeny Mirolyubov, Deepak Mishra, 27 May 2026

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About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities to infrastructure to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. Through deep ecosystem partnerships with market leaders like NVIDIA, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, TrendAI™ empowers your organization to securely drive forward at the speed of AI. AI Fearlessly. Learn more at trendaisecurity.com.

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated