TrendAI™ and Anthropic Advance AI-Powered Vulnerability Detection and Risk Mitigation with Claude Opus 4.7

Collaboration bridges gap between vulnerability discovery and real-world risk reduction

DALLAS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced a collaboration with Anthropic to support the expanded deployment of Claude Opus 4.7 for security research. Through this collaboration, organizations can reduce real-world risk faster: leveraging AI-accelerated threat intelligence to identify, prioritize, and mitigate exploitable vulnerabilities before they impact the business.

TrendAI™ is participating in Anthropic's Cyber Verification Program, which provides credentials to engage in the defensive use of frontier AI models.

TrendAI™ and Anthropic are collaborating to combine AI-driven code intelligence and real-world risk prioritization. Post this

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™: "AI is dramatically accelerating vulnerability discovery, but remediation timelines haven't kept pace. Our collaboration with Anthropic ensures that organizations get the best vulnerability threat intelligence and the ability to reduce risk across their environments before attacks take place."

TrendAI™ launched AESIR (AI-Enhanced Security, Intelligence, and Research), an AI-powered internal security research platform that combines machine-speed automation with human expert oversight, in 2025. AESIR uses Claude Opus 4.7 to reason like an attacker, determining what's reachable, what's controllable, and what's exploitable across complex software ecosystems. At scale, this means autonomously discovering and proving real vulnerabilities. TrendAI Vision One™ builds on these insights by prioritizing, mapping attack paths, and enabling swift mitigation—including virtual patching—across hybrid environments.

TrendAI™ is operating at the intersection of the two most critical dynamics in cybersecurity today: the AI models driving the new threat landscape, and the AI-powered defenses needed to match them. AESIR has already uncovered and, with ZDI, collaborated on patching for critical CVEs across industry-leading AI platforms including NVIDIA, Tencent, agentic frameworks, and MCP tooling.. The TrendAI State of AI Security Report projects between 2,800 and 3,600 AI CVEs in 2026 alone; AESIR was built precisely to operate at that scale.

To learn more about how TrendAI™ is advancing AI-powered security, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/research/26/a/aesir.html

The collaboration between TrendAI™ and Anthropic pushes the industry forward by combining AI-driven code intelligence and real-world risk prioritization. The ability to determine which vulnerabilities pose real-world risk, prioritize them, and mitigate them before they are exploited has become critical. With TrendAI Vision One™, organizations can operationalize findings by determining asset exposure, identifying attack paths, and applying controls like virtual patching and exploit detection. This reduces risk quickly, even when code fixes require more time. This is crucial for production environments, where vulnerabilities are often discovered after deployment.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities, to infrastructure, to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. AI Fearlessly.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company dedicated to building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Its Claude family of models, including Claude Opus 4.7, enables advanced capabilities across a wide range of applications, including code understanding and security analysis.

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated