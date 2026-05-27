TrendLife™ Launches Family Circle: Extending Real-Time Scam Protection Across Families

Trend Micro ScamCheck capabilities expand protection from individuals to connected groups, address scam apps, and provide more powerful proactive detection

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrendLife™, the consumer business unit of Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) and a global leader in consumer digital life protection, today announced the launch of Family Circle, the newest capability of Trend Micro ScamCheck that extends scam protection beyond individual users to the people they care about the most. Alongside this release, TrendLife™ is introducing additional features designed to protect consumers from the full spectrum of today's AI-powered scams.

From Individual Protection to Collective Awareness

TrendLife

Scammers are no longer targeting potential victims through a single email or text message. They now pursue their targets over time, through messages that seem innocuous at first and are designed to win a victim's trust. The scam unfolds over time, making it increasingly harder to detect and more damaging when it succeeds. Because these types of scams are more difficult to recognize early, Family Circle meets a need that consumers are seeking to support those they care about. In a recent 2026 TrendLife™ study of more than 10,000 consumers across nine countries, nearly half (49%) said they would use a tool that alerts them if a family member is being targeted by a cybercriminal, highlighting the need for protection that extends beyond the individual.

Family Circle is designed to meet this reality by creating a ring of protection around multiple family members through ScamCheck's new family plan subscription. The primary subscriber, or "Circle Owner", can add family members or trusted contacts to their plan. When a potential medium- or high-risk scam is targeting any member, both the Circle Owner and the individual being targeted are immediately alerted, enabling faster awareness and coordinated action before harm occurs.

Frank Kuo, Chief Consumer Business Officer at TrendLife™: "Scams have become increasingly deceptive and harmful, and when someone is targeted, they often experience it in isolation. Family Circle in ScamCheck extends protection beyond an individual, creating a shared layer of awareness earlier so families can act sooner and stay safer together."

Designed for How Scams Actually Happen

In addition to Family Circle, the latest release of ScamCheck includes new capabilities that reflect the evolving nature of digital threats:

Enhanced Scam Radar with Scam Intent AI: Scam Radar, a feature announced last year, now includes Scam Intent AI which is designed to identify and alert users of a scammer's manipulative behavior early in the process, whether that behavior follows a previously known pattern or not.

Scam Radar, a feature announced last year, now includes Scam Intent AI which is designed to identify and alert users of a scammer's manipulative behavior early in the process, whether that behavior follows a previously known pattern or not. Device Security Scan: Sometimes an app is the trap. ScamCheck scans and analyzes Android apps to help identify those that are designed to take malicious actions.

Sometimes an app is the trap. ScamCheck scans and analyzes Android apps to help identify those that are designed to take malicious actions. German and French Language Support: ScamCheck is now available in 5 languages including German and French, providing the same robust scam detection and prevention capabilities to more users in their preferred language - delivering clear, confident guidance that builds trust and enriches every in-app experience.

Collectively, these capabilities provide more powerful, proactive scam prevention that help users recognize and respond to scams as they unfold, rather than after the damage is done.

Trend Micro ScamCheck with Family Circle is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit Trend Micro ScamCheck.

About TrendLife™

TrendLife™, a global leader in consumer digital life protection, is the consumer business unit of Trend Micro providing solutions to individuals and families so they can benefit from AI while minimizing the risks. With nearly four decades of expertise and a history of pioneering research and innovation, TrendLife is trusted by millions around the world to deliver advanced solutions that address a broad range of consumer digital risks including scams, identity fraud, deepfakes, and emerging AI threats. TrendLife is committed to empowering and protecting families in the AI era through its ground-breaking solutions and continued commitment to digital and AI literacy, providing peace of mind across the family. Learn more at trendlife.com.

SOURCE TrendLife