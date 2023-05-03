TrendMiner Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Global Product Leadership in the Category of Industrial Analytics

The advanced industrial analytics software helps customers extract valuable insights from operational data to improve performance, reduce downtime, and increase efficiency and productivity.

SAN ANTONIO, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the industrial analytics solutions market and, based on its analysis results, recognizes TrendMiner, a Software AG company, with the 2023 Global Product Leadership Award.

This award recognizes TrendMiner's dedication to creating a user-friendly solution that enables operational experts to make data-driven decisions and optimize performance in pursuit of business, environmental, and safety ambitions.

2023 Global Industrial Analytics Solutions Product Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. TrendMiner excels in many of the criteria in the industrial analytics solutions space.

"TrendMiner is a leading process-mining and time-series analytics software provider with a solid reputation for delivering innovative solutions, enabling customers to optimize their operations and drive business performance. It maintains a culture of innovation, driven by a strong team and a focus on advancing the industry," said Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

The software empowers process and asset experts to evaluate operational data without the need for data science training. Software AG acquired TrendMiner in 2018, enabling TrendMiner to leverage synergies created with Software AG's portfolio. TrendMiner has specific expertise in the development and consultation of pattern recognition and analytics functionality for the chemical, oil and gas, energy, water, food and beverage, and other process manufacturing sectors. The company's customer base includes many global leaders, such as TotalEnergies, BASF, Bayer AG, LANXESS, BHP, Umicore, and Pfizer. Moreover, the company covers 50% of the top 50 chemical industry companies as customers.

In 2022, TrendMiner released two powerful new versions that were gamechangers for users. The first, TrendMiner NextGen, was created from thousands of customer feedback responses. The fall release included the all-new MLHub, which was built on existing Python notebooks integrations to foster collaboration between operations and data science teams. These improvements are only a few examples of TrendMiner's commitment to innovation and its mission to democratize data for everyone.

With its best-in-class digital industrial analytics platform, TrendMiner addresses an unmet market need that competitors cannot easily replicate.

According to Sebastian Trolli, Senior Industry Analyst, Industrial Technologies, Frost & Sullivan, "TrendMiner's plug-and-play software, which is available as-a-service, on-premises, or private cloud, adds immediate value following deployment. It eliminates expensive investments in Big Data infrastructure and long implementation projects."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tammy Chan

E: [email protected]

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner, of Software AG, delivers advanced analytics software to optimize process performance in chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, metals & mining, water & wastewater, and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner unlocks the full potential of IIoT data infrastructure, regardless of vendor, and taps into the available human intelligence for making data-driven decisions. We offer standard integrations with a wide range of data sources, such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21, Honeywell PHD, GE Proficy Historian, Wonderware InSQL, Cumulocity, OSIsoft OCS, AWS S3, SiteWise, Timestream, Microsoft ADL, ADX, TSI, and SAP S/4 HANA DMC.

Contact:

Matt Saxton

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan